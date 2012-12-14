(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. skilled nursing facility operator Genesis HealthCare has sold the Solomar Hospice business it acquired from Sun Healthcare for $85 million. -- Sale proceeds have been used to reduce the senior secured term loan from $325 million to $250 million. As a result, our recovery rating has been revised to a '2' from a '3'. The issue-level rating has been upgraded to a 'B+' from 'B', in accordance with our notching criteria. -- Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook remain unchanged. -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit protection measures will largely be unchanged through 2012, as the company integrates Sun's business and continues to successfully navigate the 2012 reimbursement cuts. Rating Action On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the recovery rating on Kennett Square, Pa.-based nursing home operator Genesis Healthcare LLC's senior secured term loan to '2' from '3', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, after the company repaid a portion of the debt with proceeds from the sale of Sun Healthcare's hospice business. The issue-level rating has been upgraded to a 'B+' from 'B', in accordance with our notching criteria. Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook remain unchanged Rationale Our rating on Genesis reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. With the integration of Sun's facilities, we expect revenue of approximately $4.8 billion for 2013, reflecting the full-year effect of the Sun acquisition, and an approximate 2% increase in 2013 reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities. Because of uncertainty associated with the mandated reimbursement cut in 2013 of up to 2%, as required under the Budget Control Act of 2011, we have not incorporated a reimbursement reduction into our estimates for 2013. However, a 2% cut in 2013 would not be significant enough to alter our ratings or outlook. We expect adjusted EBITDA margins of between 14%-15%, reflecting our adjustment for operating leases. We believe unadjusted EBITDA margins will improve slightly in 2013 as synergies are realized, but will remaining in the low-single-digit area. We view Genesis' financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflecting our forecast for adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 10x in 2013. This estimate includes our assumption for a 2% increase in 2013 reimbursement rates and the full-year impact of integrating Sun. We include Genesis' on-balance-sheet financing obligation, the aggregate consideration for the 2011 sale and subsequent leaseback of the majority of its properties to Health Care REIT, as debt. Similarly, we adjust our leverage calculation to include the effect of Sun's operating leases, but this lease will not be reflected on Genesis' balance sheet in future. These adjustments add approximately 6.5x leverage to our 2013 forecast. Despite the high adjusted leverage, and the $75 million term loan paydown has minimal effect on our adjusted leverage calculations. We expect Genesis to generate approximately $40 million to $50 million of free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2013. We do not expect it to make any further material acquisitions or pay any shareholder dividends. We view Genesis' business risk profile as weak because of significant reimbursement issues we believe will remain a chronic risk despite its size, scale, and increased diversity. Diversity comes from over 400 facilities in 30 states and approximately 15%-20% of pro forma revenues likely to come from rehabilitation and other business lines such as staffing services. Government reimbursement risk is the most significant credit factor because the company derives nearly 70% of its revenue from government sources. We believe the uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending and Genesis' relatively narrow business focus also subjects the company to ongoing federal regulatory and reimbursement risk. Its presence in 30 states helps insulate it from any single state reimbursement cut. The weak business risk profile also recognizes the increasing competitiveness of the nursing home industry, with pressure coming not only from other skilled nursing facilities, but also from other kinds of institutions such as inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Liquidity Genesis' liquidity is "adequate." Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Genesis' liquidity are: -- We believe sources will cover uses by over 2.5x during the next 12 months; -- We expect sources of cash to be approximately $25 million of cash on its balance sheet, access to its $425 million asset-based revolving credit facility (subject to borrowing base availability) and approximately $40 million to $50 million of discretionary cash flow in 2013; -- There are no significant debt maturities for the next 12 to 24 months; -- Uses include capital expenditures of approximately $80 million per year, with minimal acquisition activity of approximately $20 million; -- A 20% to 25% cushion on financial maintenance covenants; and -- We do not believe Genesis can absorb a low-impact, high-probability event. Recovery analysis The rating on the $325 million term loan is 'B+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Genesis HealthCare LLC, published Aug. 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Genesis HealthCare incorporates our expectation that credit protection measures will largely be unchanged through 2013, as it integrates Sun's business. We could lower our rating if Genesis's business risk profile becomes more vulnerable, possibly because of additional adverse economic or regulatory changes in the company's key states or if margins decline unexpectedly. A number of factors could contribute to a margin decline, such as the inability to successfully mitigate further third-party rate cuts, a greater-than-expected increase in expenses such as labor costs, or an unforeseen reduction in Genesis' percentage of higher-reimbursed Medicare patients because of payor-mix shifts. We could raise the rating if Genesis can sustainably reduce leverage to below 5x. However, we believe the upside potential is minimal considering the large and growing nature of the company's operating leases and their impact on our adjusted leverage calculations. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Genesis HealthCare LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Upgraded To From Genesis HealthCare LLC Senior Secured Local Currency B+ B Recovery Rating 2 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)