(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned 'BB'
issue ratings to U.S.-based trucking company Swift Transportation Co. LLC's
proposed $200 million term loan B-1 and $674 million term loan B-2. We
also assigned a '1' recovery rating to the proposed term loans to indicate our
expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery following a
payment default. Swift Transportation Co. LLC is a first-tier subsidiary of
Phoenix-based Swift Transportation Co.
If the financing deal closes as currently planned, which likely will happen in
the coming week, we expect to raise our rating on the company's existing
second-lien notes, due 2018, by one notch (to 'B+' from 'B'). We would
simultaneously revise the recovery rating on those notes to '4' from '5' to
reflect our greater recovery expectations in a simulated payment default.
The scheduled amortization terms in the proposed financing imply a reduction
of first-lien claims in our simulated default scenario. In our recovery
analysis, we simulate a bankruptcy in 2015, following the loss of major
customers amid higher fuel prices, rising interest rates, and lower economic
activity. We believe that lenders would achieve greatest recovery value
through reorganization of the borrower rather than liquidation. (For the
complete analysis, please see our recovery report on Swift Transportation, to
be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)
The ratings on Swift Transportation Co. reflect Standard & Poor's assessment
of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk
profile as "aggressive" according to our criteria. Swift's participation in
the highly fragmented, cyclical, and capital-intensive truckload (TL) trucking
industry is a key credit consideration. The company's position as the largest
TL carrier in the U.S. somewhat offsets these factors. Swift operates a fleet
of more than 16,000 tractors, 48,000 trailers, and 35 terminals across the
U.S. and in Mexico--thus attracting large corporate customers seeking a
variety of trucking services. Swift's size relative to most other industry
players also provides some competitive advantages, including economies of
scale in purchasing equipment, a greater ability to attract and retain
drivers, and resources to comply with increasing regulatory requirements.
Swift's profitability and cash generation have improved steadily in recent
quarters
RATINGS LIST
Swift Transportation Co.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
Swift Transportation Co. LLC
Senior secured
$200 mil. term loan B-1 BB
Recovery rating 1
$674 mil. term loan B-2 BB
Recovery rating 1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)