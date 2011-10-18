WASHINGTON Oct 18 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday voted 3-2 in favor of a long-awaited rule that would curb excessive speculation in commodity markets, with the decision going along party lines.

The futures regulator's rule will limit the number of futures and swaps contracts any one trader can hold.

Commissioners Jill Sommers and Scott O'Malia, both Republicans, were the two dissenting votes. Commissioners Bart Chilton, Michael Dunn and Gary Gensler, the chairman, supported the rule.

(Reporting by Christopher Doering and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)

