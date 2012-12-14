Dec 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its current ratings and outlook on U.S.-based guitar manufacturer Fender Musical Instruments Corp. (B/Stable/--) are unchanged following the company's announcement that it is seeking a waiver of the change-of-control provision from its lenders under the existing term loan agreement. Certain equity investors are seeking to exit the company and will be replaced by new investors. We do not expect any material changes in Fender's credit measures following this change in investors.