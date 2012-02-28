(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S.-based coal producer Walter Energy Inc.'s operating
performance
has been lower than we expected due to geological challenges at one of its
mines, higher expenses as it builds out its Canadian operations, and declining
met coal prices in the second half of 2011.
-- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit
rating, on Walter. At the same time, we are revising the outlook to stable
from positive.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that demand and pricing for
high-quality met coal should remain high enough to allow the company to
maintain credit metrics consistent with our expectations for the rating.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Birmingham, Ala.-based Walter
Energy Inc. (Walter) and revised the outlook to stable from positive.
Rationale
The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that metallurgical
(met) coal prices will support credit metrics consistent with the 'BB-'
rating, with adjusted debt to EBITDA around 3x and adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt above 20%. This reflects our expectation that
Walter will generate EBITDA of $800 million to $900 million in 2012--roughly
the same as in 2011. This is based on our assumption that prices for
high-quality met coal will remain around the current benchmark levels--$200 to
$220 per metric ton--and that the company's costs, which were driven up by
operating issues, will moderate during the course of the year, and that Walter
will reduce debt only modestly as it reinvests its available cash in the
business. Risks to this assessment include lower met coal demand in Asia,
continued high costs, and further operating disruptions.
The rating on Walter reflects our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "significant" (as our criteria
define those terms). Although the company's acquisition of Western Coal Corp.
provides some end-market and operational diversity, the bulk of earnings and
cash flow still rely on met coal sales, which are highly cyclical and
volatile. In our view, relatively strong met coal prices will support current
credit metrics in the coming quarters, but the company's significant debt
levels, lower-than-expected production, and completion of expansion plans will
delay credit improvements, as will recent disruptions at its Alabama
operations.
With operating disruptions reducing output and raising cash cost per ton, the
company's 2011 adjusted EBITDA was around $850 million compared with our
expectations for $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion at the time of the Western Coal
transaction. Adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 3.0x in 2011 and we believe it
will likely remain in that area during the next year or so.
The ratings also take into consideration the difficult coal mining conditions
at Walter's Southern Appalachian operations; the need to invest to replace and
expand reserves; the permitting, safety, and operational challenges inherent
in coal mining; and high post-acquisition debt levels. Still, the company
possesses high-quality met coal reserves and has benefited during the past
year from favorable met coal prices. Nonetheless, demand and pricing for met
coal has historically been volatile since it's tied to steel production at
integrated steel mills which is highly cyclical. Adding to the price
volatility is the fact that prices are now contracted quarterly, as opposed to
annually in the past.
Liquidity
We view Walter's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, given
our expectation for sources and uses of cash over the next 24 months. As of
Dec. 31, 2011, liquidity was about $422 million, consisting of about $128
million in cash on hand and about $294 million available under its $375
million revolving credit facility due 2016. Key aspects of our liquidity
assessment include the following expectations:
-- Liquidity sources (primarily FFO and availability on its revolving
credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next two years;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 30%; and
-- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a
20% decline in EBITDA without the company breaching coverage test measures.
We estimate that free cash flow will likely be about $100 million in 2012,
after about $450 million to $500 million of capital spending, including both
maintenance and expansion of production. We anticipate substantial capital
expenditures in the next couple of years as the company expands and builds out
properties. Mandatory debt repayments are modest over the next couple of
years, with about $20 million required in 2012 and $99.5 million in 2013. We
expect Walter to maintain a modest dividend of about $30 million, but to defer
major share repurchases or other shareholder initiatives until it reduces debt
levels significantly.
Walter's bank facility includes a maximum leverage covenant of 3.5x through
the end of 2011, which decreases to 3.25x in 2012 and 3x thereafter. It's also
subject to a minimum interest coverage test of 3x until fourth-quarter 2012
when it increases to 3.5x. We expect the company to remain in compliance with
both requirements, given our current assumptions for its financial performance.
Recovery analysis
See our recovery report on Walter, to be published after this report on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Walter's operating
results and credit measures in 2012 should be consistent with, or modestly
better than, in 2011, given relatively strong met coal prices and expected
improved operating performance at its Alabama operations. In light of our
expectations for seaborne met coal prices to be about $200 per ton and for
costs, although moderating somewhat, likely to remain high, we believe 2012
EBITDA will range from $800 million to $900 million. This would result in
adjusted leverage around 3.0x and adjusted FFO to total debt below 30%,
consistent with our expectations for the rating.
We could take a positive ratings action if the company reduces debt and
maintains adjusted leverage below 2.5x and adjusted FFO to total debt above
30% on a sustained basis.
We could lower the ratings if adjusted leverage increases to more than 3x and
remains at this level. This could result from an unexpected material decline
in met coal volumes or pricing, or a significant operating disruption at one
of the company's met coal mines.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Walter Energy Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Remain Unchanged
Walter Energy Inc.
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 3
Revolving Credit Facility BB+
Recovery Rating 1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)