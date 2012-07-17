(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gulf Investment Corporation's
(GIC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. At
the same time, the agency has assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
GIC's IDRs are based on the high probability of support from its sovereign
shareholders, if needed. Fitch's view of support reflects GIC's shareholding
structure, as the only financial institution to be owned in equal proportions by
all six GCC states and the special status accorded to it as a Gulf Shareholding
Company.
The VR is based on GIC's sound capitalisation and success in de-risking its
balance sheet in recent years, while also considering its high reliance on
wholesale funding and non-recurring income streams to drive profitability.
GIC has revised its strategy since the global financial crisis, focusing on its
core strength of medium- to long-term private equity investments in the GCC,
where it invests in key sectors such as metals, chemicals, utilities,
telecommunication and financial services. At the same time, GIC has deleveraged
and rebalanced its investment portfolio, reducing exposure to more volatile
asset classes such as asset-backed securities and structured investment
vehicles.
In 2011, GIC's net profit increased 21% yoy to USD182m, underpinned by a
significant improvement in the share of associates' profits. Fitch comprehensive
income totalled USD273m (2010: USD367m), boosted by unrealised gains in
available-for-sale (AFS) securities. Fitch believes profitability will continue
to benefit from the company's core business of principal investments, as recent
investments season. However, operating income is highly reliant on non-recurring
income streams. Fitch would view an increased contribution to profitability from
recurring and stable earnings streams as positive.
GIC is entirely wholesale funded, with a high reliance on short-term customer
deposits. However, Fitch notes that such deposits are sourced from GCC
quasi-government sources, and have historically been stable. GIC was successful
in raising additional medium-term debt in 2011 and H112, which has improved the
maturity profile of its funding. At end-2011, the regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch
core capital ratios were sound at 30.6% and 39.8%, respectively, although GIC's
capital is somewhat exposed to a significant portfolio of AFS securities and
principal investments.
Established in 1983, GIC was formed to promote private enterprise and the
economic growth and development of the GCC region. It is regulated by the
Central Bank of Kuwait and holds an "investment company" licence. Its key
operations are principal investments and global markets.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)