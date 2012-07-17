(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 - The long-term financial impact on the credit card industry from
the $6 billion settlement of the antitrust suit against Visa, MasterCard, and
major card-issuing banks will likely be modest, according to Fitch Ratings.
While the agreement reached on July 13 offers merchants an opportunity to
temporarily reduce interchange fees paid to banks, we do not believe that the
fundamental economics of credit card transactions have been changed materially
as a result of the settlement.
In addition to the agreed eight-month cut in swipe fees by 10 bps for merchants
accepting Visa and MasterCard, the settlement also supports a merchants' ability
to impose credit card surcharges on customers to recover part of their
card-related costs.
We believe the October 2010 settlement between Visa, MasterCard, and the U.S.
Department of Justice (DOJ) already provided merchants with some flexibility in
offering incentives for customers to move away from higher cost payment methods
toward debit cards or cash. The incremental impact of the new settlement on
merchants' willingness to apply card surcharges will likely be limited,
particularly in highly competitive consumer markets where customers would be
expected to respond negatively to surcharges on card transactions.
The introduction of surcharges would also not be permitted in several states
(including California, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas, among others) due to
state-specific laws/regulations that prohibit charging a fee to consumers using
a credit card.
The settlement does not impose a long-term cap on interchange rates, which Fitch
believes removes a significant overhang from the card networks. This would have
represented the most negative outcome for card processors and banks over the
long term, given the potential decline in fees.
In terms of the settlement costs, named defendants were adding to litigation
reserves in recent periods, as the case progressed. Given the potential for some
merchants to opt out of the settlement, we believe defendants will manage
litigation reserves accordingly.
American Express (AmEx) and Discover Financial were not parties to the merchant
suit, but AmEx continues to fight the October 2010 DOJ suit in court, which
would allow for surcharging between various card products.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)