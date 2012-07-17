(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions'™ Risk and Performance Monitor

here July 17 -The mini-rally continues for European sovereign credit default swap (CDS) spreads, with Germany leading the trend, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor. CDS on Germany tightened another 7% yesterday, this after coming in 15% last week to lead European sovereign spreads overall (5% tighter). 'Credit protection on Germany is now pricing at its tightest levels since the middle of April,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. On the opposite side, Slovenia bucked the trend with spreads coming out 5%. Across the pond, CDS market concern is increasing for North American technology companies, with spreads widening 5.4%. 'Big movers included Hewlett-Packard, Dell and Advanced Micro Devices, for which CDS came out between 20%-25%,' said Allmendinger. Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features. The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above link. Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at 'twitter.com/fitchsolutions '