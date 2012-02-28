(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- U.S.-based Murphy Oil Corp. has sold its Superior, Wisc. and Meraux, La. Refineries and is evaluating the potential spin-off or sale of its U.K. refinery and U.K. and U.S. retail businesses.

-- We are affirming our ratings on Murphy Oil Corp. and removing them from CreditWatch.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Murphy will maintain adjusted debt leverage of about 1x or less and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of 75% or better. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy Oil. We removed these ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on July 27, 2010, following the company's announcement of the planned sale of its refining and marketing assets. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy Oil Corp. reflect the limited scale of its exploration and production (E&P) operations relative to similarly rated peers, somewhat buffered by a consistently strong financial performance. Murphy's near-term emphasis on onshore North American resource plays should offset its historical reliance on higher risk offshore exploration. Finally, we currently do not expect either the potential sale of its Milford Haven refinery and retail assets in the U.K. and/or the potential spin-off/sale of its U.S. retail segment to affect ratings, as they are a limited contributor to earnings relative to the E&P division. Murphy's has a "satisfactory" business risk profile (as our criteria define the term). An overriding factor is Murphy's smaller scale of operations relative to investment-grade peers. Murphy's most recent proved reserve estimate for 2011 was 500 mmboe versus its 'BBB' peers size of about 600 mmboe or greater. Murphy's reserves are located across several regions including Malaysia, Canada, onshore U.S., the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, and Congo. A significant portion of the company's production derives from interests in large deepwater developments, particularly in Malaysia, the Gulf of Mexico, coastal Newfoundland, and the North Sea. In particular, about 47% of production in 2011 was in Malaysia. A moderate proved developed reserve life of about 7.5 years should continue to improve as onshore resource plays become a greater portion of reserves and production. The 2011 production decline at its Kikeh field in Malaysia, about 30% of 2011 production, and its impact on overall production point to the need for greater diversity of reserves and are a significant factor in the company's growing focus on onshore resource plays. Mechanical issues on several Kikeh wells were the main driver of a 19% fall in oil production during 2011. Although much of this decline was offset by increased natural gas production at its Tupper field in Canada, overall production declined about 4%, the weak outlook for natural gas prices limits the benefit of that growth. We expect future operational results to become more consistent as Murphy shifts its focus to resource plays and development drilling. In particular, Murphy's Eagle Ford, Seal, and Montney plays, about 40% of planned 2012 capital spending, should provide more consistent operational results. An offset to Murphy's modest scale are the benefits from its historical focus on crude oil and natural gas liquids, as well as the higher natural gas prices received for its Sarawak (Malaysia) production. Murphy's estimated 2011 profitability of about $34 of unhedged EBIT per barrel is one of the highest in the investment-grade category. Murphy's operating costs of about $17.50 per barrel are also consistent with higher rated, oil-weighted peers, and support its strong profitability. Murphy's all-in, leveraged costs, about $45 per barrel historically, are higher than peers, but remain adequate at our long-term price assumption of $70 crude oil. Murphy's "modest" financial risk reflects a history of conservative financial policies. We expect adjusted debt leverage to average around 1.0x or less based on Standard & Poor's long-term price assumptions of $70 per barrel crude oil and $4.00 per mmbtu natural gas. Our forecast assumes Murphy would reduce capital spending in a $70 price environment and that current operating costs would decline as well. As a result, under our long-term assumptions, Murphy's FFO to adjusted debt would remain strong, averaging 75% or greater. In addition, debt to debt plus equity would remain 20% or less and EBITDAX coverage of interest expense would average over 20x. Liquidity We view Murphy's liquidity as "strong". Our assessment of Murphy's liquidity includes the following factors:

-- Cash on hand of $514 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Estimated Canadian Government securities of between $340 million to $350 million as of Dec. 31.

-- We estimate that Murphy has all or most of its $1.5 billion credit facility due 2016 available based on preliminary December 31 results.

-- Murphy, as do most E&P companies, has the ability to materially reduce capital spending if needed, while continuing to generate cash flow. We expect Murphy to maintain strong cash and marketable security levels as a buffer against its higher risk exploration strategy and its lack of hedging. We also expect Murphy to remain well within its debt leverage covenant of 60%. Outlook The stable outlook reflects expectations that Murphy will maintain adjusted debt leverage of about 1x or less and FFO to adjusted debt of 75% or better. In addition, we expect the Kikeh field to maintain its improved performance, and that Murphy will be able to successfully accelerate growth of its onshore resource plays. We could lower ratings if adjusted FFO to debt falls below 30%, which is not expected at our current price assumptions. An upgrade is unlikely over the next 24 months given Murphy's limited scale of operations relative to other investment-grade peers. Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable

