OTTAWA Feb 14 Canadian food processor and distributor George Weston (WN.TO) said on Thursday that it swung to a fourth-quarter profit compared with year-earlier results that had a big writedown from its majority stake in supermarket chain Loblaw (L.TO).

North America's largest baked goods maker said it earned C$151 million, or C$1.07 cents a share in the quarter, compared with a loss of C$428 million, or C$3.42 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations fell to 89 Canadian cents from C$1.14 per share.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Scott Anderson)

((susan.taylor1@reuters.com; +1 613 235 8385; Reuters Messaging: susan.taylor1.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: WESTON/RESULTS

(C) Reuters 2008. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.nWNA1207