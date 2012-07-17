BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Huntsville, TX. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Huntsville, Texas (New York Ratings Team)
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------