(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) and Banco BPI's Viability Ratings (VR) to 'bb-' from 'b' and 'cc', respectively and Banco Comercial Portugues' (Millennium bcp) VR to 'b' from 'cc'. The rating actions follow the completion of the Portuguese government's recapitalisation exercise. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the banks' support-driven Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs; 'BB+'/Negative) and Support Ratings of '3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The upgrade of the three banks' VRs reflects their improved capital base and Fitch's view that they are now better placed to weather expected future asset quality deterioration given the recessionary environment in Portugal. Although the VRs have been upgraded, they still reflect funding imbalances and the continued closure of wholesale markets for funding means that reliance on ECB funding is likely to continue. Recapitalisation of the banks by the government, combined with rights issues to be undertaken by Banco BPI and Millenium bcp, have enhanced capital ratios at the three banks to a sound level. However, the VRs remain sensitive to asset quality and profitability pressures, which could limit the banks' internal capital generation capacity. This is particularly true for Millennium bcp due to its weak credit fundamentals. Banco BPI and CGD's VRs reflect their comparatively better funding base (Fitch loan to deposits ratio of 119% and 127% at end-Q112, respectively) than Millennium bcp (145%). CGD's VR also considers its leading commercial position in Portugal, where it controls a sizeable deposit market share. Banco BPI's VR highlights its better loan quality portfolio compared with most of its Portuguese and comparable international peers (credit at risk ratio of 3.8% at end-Q112; coverage of 61%). The two-notch difference between Millennium bcp's VR and that of Banco BPI and CGD reflects Fitch's view that Millennium bcp's weaker standalone financial position means it will most likely find it more difficult to cope with the challenges faced by its peers. Millennium bcp's asset quality indicators are weaker than peers. Its credit at risk ratio reached a high 10.9% at end-Q112 and coverage remained below average at around 46%. In addition, Millennium bcp is highly reliant on ECB funding (16% of total assets at end-Q112) and remains vulnerable to negative Greek developments through its Greek bank subsidiary (6% of group assets at end-Q112). On 29 June 2012, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI received EUR3bn and EUR1.5bn, respectively, of government subscribed core Tier 1 instruments (GSI) from the Bank Solvency Support Facility (BSSF). The BSSF was established under the IMF/EU support programme. Funds were channelled through the Portuguese government. CGD received EUR1.65bn directly from the Portuguese government, its sole shareholder, as it has no access to the BSSF. EUR750m came in the form of a common share capital increase and EUR900m in GSI. As part of their recapitalisation plans, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI intend to raise additional capital through rights issues (EUR500m for Millennium bcp and EUR200m for Banco BPI). This is expected to be completed by mid-August 2012 at Banco BPI and end-September 2012 at Millennium bcp. Millennium bcp's rights issue will be fully underwritten by the Portuguese state. Key shareholders at Banco BPI have agreed to follow their rights. Subject to Bank of Portugal (BoP) consent, Banco BPI will use the capital raised by the rights issue to buy back an equivalent amount of GSI. If the rights issue is not completed, the equivalent of GSI will be converted into common share capital. The GSIs have been classified by the BoP and European Banking Authority (EBA) as core Tier 1 instruments. However, under Fitch's criteria, these securities are not included in Fitch core capital. The GSI will initially be held until the date of conversion (2017) unless they are repaid at an earlier date, the latter expected by Banco BPI. The annual rate paid on the GSI to the Portuguese state is 8.5% in the first year with gradual increases thereafter. Following recapitalisations, Millennium bcp estimates to reach an EBA core capital ratio of around 9.6% (11.8% under BoP guidelines) and Banco BPI (9.4%; 14.6%). CGD is also compliant with the minimum core Tier 1 ratios required by both EBA and BoP. Fitch notes that leverage at Banco BPI is high and its Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratio is particularly weak, at around 3.5% at end-Q112. Nevertheless, Fitch considers the government-subscribed hybrid capital instruments to be a long-standing form of capital for the banks and this helps to support Banco BPI's VR at the current level. The ratings of the banks' subordinated and hybrid debt have also been positively impacted by today's rating actions. However, Fitch continues to see material coupon non-performance risk associated with such instruments in the event conversion triggers on government contingent capital instruments are hit. The Long-term IDRs of the three banks are at their Support Rating Floors of 'BB+', based on Fitch's assessment of available sovereign and international support for the Portuguese banking system. Such support would be expected to be provided by the IMF/EU. The banks' IDRs are equalised with those of the sovereign ('BB+'/Negative). The Negative Outlook on the banks mirrors that on the sovereign. Any further downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating would lead to a downgrade of the banks' IDRs. The ratings actions are as follows: CGD: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured certificate of deposit long-term rating affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured certificate of deposit short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues upgraded to 'B+' from 'B-' Preference shares upgraded to 'CCC' from 'CC' Millennium bcp: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'cc' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BB+' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues upgraded to 'B-' from 'C' Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' Preference shares upgraded to 'CC' from 'C' Banco BPI: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed d at 'B' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'cc' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BB+' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues upgraded to 'B+' from 'C' Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' Preference shares upgraded to 'CCC' from 'C' Emr market linked securities affirmed at 'BB+emr' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)