July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its issue and recovery ratings on Endurance International Group Inc.'s incremental first-lien term loan and second-lien term loan remain unchanged after the company upsized its loans. It upsized its incremental first-lien term loan by $35 million to a total $135 million and its second-lien term loan by $15 million to a total of $140 million. This brings the total first- and second-lien term loan offering, excluding $75 million of unfunded revolving facility, to $810 million from $760 million and has a modest impact on overall leverage. We assigned a 'B' issue rating with the recovery rate of '3' to the company's incremental first-lien term loan and a 'CCC+' issue rating with a recovery rate of '6' to its second-lien term loan on June 27, 2012, after the company announced its intention to acquire HostGator. Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook remain unchanged. Pro forma for the acquisition, we estimate the company's ratio of free operating cash flow to debt to be around 9% by the end of 2012. We estimate that debt to adjusted EBITDA, for the full year 2012 is likely to be under 7x compared with 16x in 2011. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Endurance, published June 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Endurance to be published shortly.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST Endurance International Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- $135 mil. 1st-lien incremental tm ln B

Recovery Rating 3 $140 mil. 2nd-lien term loan CCC+

