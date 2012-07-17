(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has confirmed three E-MAC NL transactions' ratings: E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V. (E-MAC NL 2004-II), E-MAC NL 2005-I B.V. (E-MAC NL 2005-I), and E-MAC Program II B.V. Compartment NL 2008-IV (E-MAC NL 2008-IV), ahead of the put option in July 2012. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The transactions' noteholders hold a put option to have their notes redeemed upon exercising their rights on and after the first put dates. The agency understands that the Mortgage Payment Transactions (MPT) provider (CMIS Nederland B.V.) for E-MAC NL 2004-II, E-MAC NL 2005-I and servicing advance optionholder (RBS plc) for E-MAC NL 2008-IV will not grant servicing advances to the issuers, which are required in order to redeem the notes. Fitch also highlights that none of the issuers have engaged any third party who would be willing to purchase the mortgage portfolios. As a result, none of the notes will be redeemed and the transactions will continue to operate as before, with the addition of the extension margins, which rank subordinate to the reserve fund in the priority of payments. E-MAC NL 2005-I will reach its first put option date on the 25th July. For E-MAC NL 2004-II and E-MAC NL 2008-IV, the agency has observed that the excess revenue generated by the mortgage portfolio remains insufficient to cover the payments due on the extension margins and the interest deficiency ledgers in these transactions are gradually building up. In Fitch's opinion, failure to pay the extension margin would not constitute an event of default. Fitch's rating does not address the payment of the extension margin. Fitch understands that the trustee for E-MAC NL 2004-II held noteholders meetings in June 2012 to vote on several extraordinary resolutions. The meetings concluded to reduce the frequency of auctioning the mortgage receivables and put dates but did not adopt to amend the event of default definition. Noteholders also adopted to initiate legal proceedings against the MPT provider. The agency believes the legal proceedings may have an effect on the transactions in the future as the related fees are normally ranked senior in the waterfall. The rating actions are as follows: E-MAC NL 2004-II Class A (ISIN XS0207208165): confirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN XS0207209569): confirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN XS0207210906): confirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable Class D (ISIN XS0207211037): confirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative Class E (ISIN XS0207264077): confirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative E-MAC NL 2005-I Class A (ISIN XS0216513118): confirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN XS0216513548): confirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN XS0216513977): confirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable Class D (ISIN XS0216514199): confirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative Class E (ISIN XS0216707314): confirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative E-MAC NL 2008-IV Class A (ISIN XS0355816264): confirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN XS0355816421): confirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN XS0355816694): confirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Class D (ISIN XS0355816934): confirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports and Servicer websites. Applicable criteria: "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 7 June 2012, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands" dated 14 June 2012, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 6 June 2012, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions" and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum", both dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum (New York Ratings Team)