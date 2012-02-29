(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Dividend Policy in the Energy Sector -- Low Oil Prices Could Create Cash Flow Stress here Feb 29 - The prospect of a prolonged period of low fed funds rates has renewed the appeal of dividend-paying stocks among equity investors and led managements in the energy sector to re-emphasize dividends in recent earnings calls, according to a Fitch Ratings report entitled 'Dividend Policy in the Energy Sector'. While dividends in the exploration and production (E&P) sector are generally conservative when scaled to current underlying cash flows, Fitch would note that upstream companies have also benefited from a decade of robustly rising oil prices. While not Fitch's base expectation, a scenario of increasing dividend payments matched to lower oil prices has the potential to reduce the financial flexibility of select credits in the energy sector by eating up an increased portion of cash flows. An added consideration in the current environment is the increase in capex 'stickiness' that can accompany higher complexity, technically driven upstream projects. These include multi-year mega-projects like liquefied natural gas (LNG), which have a significant lag between initial investment and ultimate payout, and unconventional shale plays, which may result in forced leasehold drilling to avoid the forfeiture of drilling rights on acquired acreage. 'Dividend Policy in the Energy Sector' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)