-- Visa Inc. has agreed to a memorandum of understanding to settle its U.S. merchant class multi-district interchange litigation (MDL) claim; Visa has also reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the individual merchant plaintiffs.

-- The company's share of the cash portion will total approximately $4.4 billion and will be paid from the litigation escrow account, which is part of the retrospective responsibility plan.

-- As a result, we are affirming our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Visa at 'A+/A-1'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the retrospective responsibility plan effectively shields Visa from all covered litigations.

-- We expect the company to continue to post robust profitability metrics while maintaining excellent liquidity and capital levels. Rating Action On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Visa Inc. at 'A+/A-1'. The outlook is stable. Rationale Visa (as well as MasterCard) announced on July 13 that it has agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to settle the current U.S. merchant class members multi-district interchange litigation (MDL) claims. Visa has also reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the individual merchant plaintiffs. Visa's share of the cash portion of the settlements will total approximately $4.4 billion on a pre-tax basis. The charge will be paid from the litigation escrow account, which is part of the retrospective responsibility plan (the plan). The plan is a comprehensive suite of protections that was established at the time of Visa's IPO, under which Visa U.S.A. Inc. members essentially retained responsibility for 100% of existing legal cases filed until time of the IPO. As such, the settlement would not affect Visa's financial position. The MOU still has to be approved by the court to become effective. Standard & Poor's expects a decision by the court in about the fourth quarter of this year. The settlement agreement also includes an eight-month reduction in credit interchange by 10 basis points for U.S. merchant class members. Finally, the agreement also requires Visa (and MasterCard) to meet with merchant buying groups that seek to negotiate interchange rates. In addition, the eight-month reduction in credit interchange by 10 basis points that is part of the MOU, is at the lower end of our expectations and does not change the company's business risk or financial risk profiles materially. However, the requirement to meet with U.S. merchant buying groups to negotiate interchange rates could present a welcome opportunity for the merchants to attempt to reduce said rates and, by extension, the profit margin for card-issuing banks and their service providers such as Visa and MasterCard. The ratings on Visa reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's strong global market share, strong franchise in the field of retail electronic payment networks, and relatively low exposure to credit risk. A strong history with negligible financial institutions (FI) credit losses to date also supports the ratings assessment. The business is highly scalable and revenues continue to benefit from secular growth of dollar volumes and the number of transactions processed through its systems, leading to very strong cash flow even during the global recession. With Visa's reorganization in 2007, the member banks of Visa U.S.A. agreed to cover the most threatening litigation exposures to Visa under the retrospective responsibility plan. This is a major rating factor, since it addresses potential charges worth billions of dollars. In our view, constraining the ratings are continued legal risk and ongoing regulatory and legislative pressure testing fundamental aspects of Visa's core business such as the setting of default interchange rates. Any negative action from regulators could reduce the company's revenues and profit margins. We expect Visa's highly scalable business model to benefit from continued volume growth as cards and electronic payments continue to replace checks and cash. We believe that the long-term growth prospects for the payment services industry remain favorable, as much of global personal consumption expenditure is still done by cash and check, representing an excellent growth opportunity. Despite dislocations in the global credit markets in 2008-2009, with a record number of FI failures, Visa has not experienced any losses and credit risk remains contained and managed well. The company's surveillance of FI customer risk, including more frequent and higher collateral calls to cover rising credit risk, worked well in 2008 and 2009. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's belief that the retrospective responsibility plan effectively shields Visa from all covered litigations. The ratings could come under pressure if Visa faces new, material litigation or if existing disputes adversely change the company's business risk and financial risk profiles. Likewise, we would consider significant deterioration of the credit risk profile of Visa's FI customer base or an unexpectedly strong decrease in transactions to be negative factors for the ratings. In addition, the potential acquisition of Visa Europe Ltd. through the put-call option agreement could affect Visa's financial position. We will reevaluate the situation when the put or call option is exercised. We could raise the ratings if there is sufficient evidence that ongoing proceedings on interchange (debit and credit) would have only a limited impact on the company. Related Criteria And Research Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Visa Inc. Visa International Service Assn. Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1 Visa International Service Assn. Commercial Paper A-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)