Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that recent media reports regarding West Point, Ga.-based cable overbuilder Knology Inc.'s potential sale have no immediate effect on our 'B+' rating and stable outlook on the company. According to these reports, the company is seeking potential buyers, including financial sponsors. At this time, however, we cannot accurately assess the likelihood of a sale and what the resulting capital structure would be. If a transaction is announced, or if we believe such a transaction is imminent, we will assess its impact on Knology's corporate credit rating. This would include a review of the new ownership's financial policies and the resulting impact to debt levels and credit measures. We will monitor any developments and respond as appropriate if details emerge that are material to our view on Knology's credit risk. (New York Ratings Team)