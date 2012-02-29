(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned our credit ratings to Trucklease Compartment No. 2's
class A, B, C, and D fixed-rate notes.
-- The transaction securitizes a pool of truck and other auto-related
lease receivables.
-- This is the ALBIS Leasing group's second public transaction
securitizing German lease assets.
Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to
Trucklease S.A. Compartment No. 2's up to EUR100 million class A, EUR9.0 million
class B, EUR15.7 million class C, and EUR9.0 million class D fixed-rate notes.
At closing, Trucklease Compartment No. 2 issued EUR16.7 million* unrated
subordinated notes (see list below).
NL Mobil Lease GmbH, which belongs to ALBIS Leasing AG, initially originated
the assets. At closing, Gallinat-Bank, which is a partial subsidiary of the
ALBIS Leasing group, sold the lease receivables directly to Trucklease
Compartment No. 2, the issuer.
This is the ALBIS Leasing group's second public transaction securitizing
German lease assets. The transaction securitizes a revolving pool of lease
receivables that consists of leasing and hire purchase contracts for trucks,
autos, auto-related assets, and other assets. The assets backing the notes
were extended to commercial customers.
We believe the most relevant risks for the transaction are the credit risk of
the underlying lessees and the market-value decline risk of the vehicles
backing the residual value receivables. Because the transaction is revolving,
our credit risk assessment also considered portfolio deterioration through
adverse migration, partially offset by certain portfolio limits. Our analysis
also took into account liquidity risk, commingling risk, tax risk, and
lease-termination risk.
Credit enhancement is provided by subordination and a cash reserve, which the
issuer can use to cure losses and temporary liquidity shortfalls. In addition,
an indemnity reserve, used to cover taxes and servicing fees, aims to protect
noteholders. A set-off reserve has been funded to cover potential set-off from
deposits. The cash reserve was funded at closing through the issuance of
subordinated notes, with an amount equal to 2.3% of the initial note balance.
To assess lease-termination risk in the case of NL Mobil Lease's insolvency,
our analysis took into account whether sufficient cash would be available to
make payments to the insolvency administrator to encourage continuation of the
leases.
Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1) acts as account bank, deposit account bank,
and collection account bank in this transaction. We consider that exposure to
the counterparty is mitigated in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria
through downgrade/replacement language (see "Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).
RATINGS LIST
Trucklease S.A. Compartment No. 2
Up To EUR150.4 Million Asset-Backed Fixed-Rate Notes
Class Rating Amount
(mil. EUR)
A AAA (sf) Up to 100.0
B AA (sf) 9.0
C A (sf) 15.7
D BBB (sf) 9.0
Sub* NR 16.7*
*Not including a cash reserve equal to 2.3% of the rated notes.
NR--Not rated.
