Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society (Bermuda) Ltd. and
Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society, Inc., A Risk Retention Group (referred
to collectively as ALAS). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
ALAS' strong capital position is an essential factor supporting its Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating. While members' net worth declined 12.1% in
2011, it was 1.9% higher than year-end 2009 with a decline in business volume
over the two-year period. Net leverage deteriorated modestly to 1.6 times (x) at
Nov. 30, 2011 from 1.35x at year-end 2010 but remained well below highs of
almost 4.0x in the late-1990s.
The decrease in members' net worth of $102 million for 2011 was primarily due to
a decrease in unrealized investment gains of $38 million, distributions to
member firms of $35 million, and a net loss of $13 million.
ALAS reported an underwriting loss for 2011 of $114 million. Higher net claim
expenses were primarily the result of adverse development of prior period
reserves, which totaled $87 million, compared with net reserve redundancies of
$74 million reported in 2010. Fitch believes that ALAS' reserves are within the
range of adequacy and that the company could experience some continued adverse
reserve development over the short term without endangering its current ratings.
ALAS' prior year reserve development has fluctuated over time but was
consistently favorable for 10 years. The company has not reported adverse
development since 2001, when it impacted the combined ratio by 7.8 points.
Favorable development for 2007-2010 averaged $79 million annually, or 32.1
points.
In 2011, ALAS' reported adverse development of prior years' reserves was $87
million, impacting the combined ratio by 39.3 points. ALAS' process for
estimating reserves has been consistent over the last several decades. Thus
Fitch believes the adverse development reflects the unique challenges, given the
long-tail nature of the company's business and the uncertainty often surrounding
legal issues associated with lawyers' professional liability (LPL) claims.
Additional rating strengths include ALAS' well-established, successful
operations in the LPL market and a high-quality, fixed-income portfolio that
provides sufficient liquidity to meet policyholder obligations. ALAS enjoys
sustainable competitive advantages in loss prevention, claims management, and
business retention derived from its relationship with member-owners and its
service orientation.
Ratings concerns are focused on concentration risks. As a monoline insurer, ALAS
is reliant on a single market characterized by low-frequency/high-severity
claims and higher-than-average earnings and capital volatility. An above average
exposure to equity and alternative investments at 53% of members' net worth is
an additional source of capital volatility.
Fitch expects ALAS to continue to protect and manage its capital position by
addressing pricing considerations and loss experience through premium credits
and to exercise its ability to make retrospective premium calls if needed.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include continued adverse
reserve development or other declines in members' net worth that result in a
deterioration of net leverage to greater than 2.25x and/or a material and
sustained deterioration in membership base.
Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term due to ALAS'
product concentration. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over
the long term include continued strong underwriting performance and an asset
allocation with lower exposure to equity and alternative investments that causes
Fitch to view ALAS as comparable from a ratings perspective with higher rated
companies with more product diversification.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)