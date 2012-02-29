(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Popolare Bari Mortgage S.r.l.'s class A
(ISIN IT0004440613) notes at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable. The affirmation follows the
stable performance of the underlying assets, since the rating was assigned in
March 2011. The transaction is the first public securitisation of prime
residential mortgage loans originated by Banca Popolare di Bari S.c.p.a.
(originator and servicer). Most of the loans are concentrated in southern Italy
(88%) with a large proportion (51%) in the province of Bari. Fitch has accounted
for the resulting concentration risk by assuming a higher default probability
for these loans in its analysis.
The notes are amortising sequentially, allowing for further credit
enhancement to build up on the rated notes. The fully funded reserve fund of
EUR10.6m also provides credit support to the rated notes. As of January 2012,
the credit enhancement available to the class A notes stood at 14.1%. Although
arrears have shown a marginal increasing trend, which is common for transactions
in the early stages of their life, the volume of loans in arrears by more than
three months is low, at 1.0% of the current pool balance. The transaction
features a provisioning mechanism whereby defaulted loans, defined as loans in
arrears by more than 15 or 18 months (depending on the payment frequency), are
fully provisioned using excess spread generated by the structure. Period gross
excess spread has remained stable since closing and stood at 0.57% of the
current pool balance as of January 2012. The issuer has reported no defaults to
date. Fitch expects the excess spread to be sufficient to cover for any
provisions on the upcoming payment dates, should any defaults occur. As the
servicer, Banca Popolare di Bari S.c.p.a. and the back-up servicer, Banca
Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio Societa' Cooperativa are not Fitch-rated
entities, the agency has assessed the exposure of the transaction to potential
commingling and payment interruption risks in case of default of the servicer.
In its analysis, Fitch used the reserve fund to assess the liquidity that
would be available to the structure in the event of insolvency of the servicer.
The agency found that the funds expected to be available to the structure were
sufficient to cover for medium-term losses or liquidity shortfalls, which is why
the notes were affirmed.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)