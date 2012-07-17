(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has been notified by Bank of America, National Association (BANA) of a ratings event, a 'Downgrade of the Provider', on the Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2006-SFG1 (MECAT 2006-SFG1). The event, effective June 21, 2012, relates to a non-Fitch-related downgrade of the swap provider, BANA. Fitch's current rating on BANA, 'A/F1' with Stable Outlook, is consistent with its current counterparty criteria, and does not negatively affect the ratings on the transaction's outstanding classes of notes. According to its criteria, Fitch may require further remedial action to be taken in the event BANA is downgraded below 'A' or 'F1' by Fitch. Furthermore, upon such downgrade, Fitch would expect to assess the consistency of the Forward Delivery Agreement with Fitch's counterparty criteria. Fitch encourages issuers and arrangers to disclose publicly, as early as possible, any proposed changes and amendments to transaction structures and documents to all interested parties. This will enable investors to conduct their own analysis in a timely fashion. Fitch will continue to monitor this transaction based upon the most recent applicable Fitch criteria. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum' (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)