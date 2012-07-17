BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company Handbook hereJuly 17 - Fitch Ratings has issued its Telecom & Cable Company Handbook today which offers a detailed review of companies in the U.S. and Canada telecom and cable sector. This 182-page special report provides detailed information for companies Fitch covers in the sector, including individual company rating rationales and rating drivers, key covenant summaries, debt structure diagrams, and other financial summary information. Pension analyses and recovery worksheets are also included where applicable. 'Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company Handbook: a Detailed Review of Companies in the U.S. and Canada Telecom and Cable Sector' is available on Fitch Ratings' website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.(New York Ratings Team)
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------