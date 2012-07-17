July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Eagle Rock
Energy Partners L.P.'s (B/Stable/--) July 10, 2012 upsizing of its
existing notes offering by $250 million instead of issuing a similar quantity of
notes under a completely separate offering would not affect the 'B' rating on
the notes. We will treat the new notes offered and the existing notes as a
single class of securities under the indenture. Immediately following the
issuance of the new notes, the partnership will have $550 million aggregate
principal amount of outstanding notes with a maturity in 2019.
The partnership intends to use proceeds from the unsecured notes to pay down
outstanding borrowings under its credit facility. Pro forma for the issuance,
we expect the company's debt to EBITDA ratio will be below 4x over the next
year, however, there could be some volatility in these cash flows depending on
market conditions.
Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership Eagle Rock Energy Partners
engages in midstream energy businesses (including gathering, processing, and
transporting natural gas; fractionating and transporting natural gas liquids;
and crude oil logistics and marketing) and upstream energy businesses
(including developing and producing interests in oil and natural gas).
RELATED RESEARCH
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry,
April 18, 2012
(New York Ratings Team)