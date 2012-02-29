(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is maintaining the 'B' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on U.S. specialty retailer Claire's Stores Inc.'s first-lien notes due 2019. They remain unchanged after the company's announcement of a $100 million add-on (which the company had upsized from $50 million) to its existing first-lien notes. The total size of the first-lien notes is $500 million. According to the company, it will use the proceeds to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its existing term loan. RATINGS LIST Claire's Stores Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Senior secured $500 mil 8.7% first-lien notes B

Recovery Rating 2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)