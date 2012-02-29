(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- An unfavorable arbitration outcome in January 2012 resulted in the likely possibility that Bicent Power LLC's subsidiary Colorado Energy Management LLC will have to pay $21 million. Bicent Power had anticipated receiving at least $11 million from this dispute.

-- Including these payments, we believe Bicent Power failed its debt leverage covenant in fourth-quarter 2011.

-- We are lowering our ratings to 'CC' from 'CCC+' on Bicent Power's first-lien senior secured facility and to 'CC' from 'CCC' on the second-lien term loan.

-- The recovery rating is '4' on the first-lien debt and '6' on the second-lien debt. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level ratings to 'CC' from 'CCC+' on Bicent Power LLC project financing's $480 million first-lien senior secured credit facility and to 'CC' from 'CCC' on the $130 million second-lien term loan. The outlook on both ratings is negative. Our recovery rating on the first-lien debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery if a default occurs. Our recovery rating on the second-lien debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. Rationale The rating action follows the apparent conclusion of arbitration between Bicent Power subsidiary Colorado Energy Management LLC (CEM) and Lea Power Partners (LPP) in January 2012. CEM was engaged as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor at LPP's Hobbs plant in New Mexico in 2006. The plant was completed with cost overruns, and the parties have been in dispute since 2008. It is reported that CEM will receive $1 million for project completion but will be required to pay $22 million toward cost overruns. Bicent Power has not confirmed this outcome, but the information is available from public sources. We conclude that these developments will cause the project to fail its debt leverage covenant for the fourth quarter of 2011. In the third quarter of 2011, Bicent Power booked $11 million of revenues after obtaining legal comfort about the high probability of receiving at least this amount from arbitration. In our opinion, Bicent Power would have tripped its leverage covenant in that quarter without these revenues. Fourth-quarter financials reflect the actual awarded amounts, and our own calculations indicate that Bicent Power has tripped its leverage ratio of 8.25 to 1 for that quarter. The leverage ratio also ratchets down to 6.75 to 1 in the first quarter of 2012. Bicent Power is owned by affiliates of power industry investment firm Beowulf Energy LLC (12.93% of shares) and Natural Gas Partners VIII L.P. and Natural Gas Partners IX L.P. (87.07%). Under the credit agreement, the owners have 15 days beginning on Feb. 15, 2012 in which to inject sufficient equity to cure the ratio before it becomes an event of default for the first-lien revolving credit facility and letter of credit (LOC). We calculate that the required equity injection would be more than $30 million. Under this event of default, lenders have the option to accelerate the repayment of the revolving facility and LOC immediately. Ninety days after acceleration, an event of default will occur for the first-lien term debt as well. The debt structure includes cross-default provisions (after applicable grace periods) if more than $10 million of principal is immediately due, so we anticipate that the second-tier debt would face default at that time as well. Recovery analysis Our recovery rating on the first-lien debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery if a default occurs. Our recovery rating on the second-lien debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectations for the project after the grace period expires at the start of March 2012. With our anticipation of average recovery prospects for the project, project owners may not be willing to make equity contributions to the transaction. Our rating methodology specifies that we would lower the rating immediately upon acceleration and payment default, unless we judged that there was high certainty of payment within five days. We would also downgrade if lenders propose and complete some type of restructuring or debt forbearance. However, we may revise the outlook to stable or raise the rating if the owners choose to inject equity to cure the ratio. Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery ratings unchanged

To From Bicent Power LLC $480 mil 1st lien senior secured

CC CCC+ Recovery rating 4 $130 mil 2nd lien term loan

CC CCC Recovery rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)