(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Cyprus Popular Bank's (CPB) Viability Rating (VR) to 'cc' from 'f' following the completion of the government recapitalisation. CPB's support-driven Issuer Default Ratings are unaffected. Fitch has upgraded CPB's VR as a result of the partial restoration of its capital base through a EUR1.8bn capital injection by the Cypriot government, which has now become the major shareholder with 84% stake. However, CPB's Q112 pro-forma core capital ratio, adjusted for capital actions completed by 30 June 2012 (including the state capital injection) remains temporarily below the 9% minimum required by the European Banking Authority (EBA) at 7.9% as per Fitch's estimates. As a result, CPB will need further capital injections. These are likely to come from international authorities. The EBA stated on 11 July that it has received reassurance that Cypriot banks will comply with the EBA Recommendation as a result of the government's decision to request the support of the EFSF. The EBA also notes that it is possible that additional capital needs will be required after assessment by the relevant EU authorities and the IMF in the framework of the assistance programme. Despite CPB's improved capitalisation, in Fitch's view, the VR continues to reflect capital needs and sensitivity to developments in Greece and to the economic downturn in Cyprus, which could lead to further asset quality and profitability pressures. The latter would ultimately increase pressure on its capital. Also, the continued closure of wholesale markets for funding is likely to make a reduction in central bank funding difficult. CPB remains highly exposed to the economic downturn in Greece. Greek loans represented 49% of end-Q112 gross loans (including international shipping loans booked in Greece), while the carrying value of Greek government bonds stood at EUR360m at this date. Sustained high loan impairments charges led to operating losses in Q112. It will prove challenging for CPB to return to profit in 2012 due to continued asset quality deterioration and subdued business activity. The bank is also constrained by the closure of wholesale markets for funding, meaning it is unable to reduce its very high reliance on central bank funding (about 25% of total assets at end-Q112). More positively, group deposits have remained stable since end-2011. However, these will need to increase or loans to decline to balance its relatively high loans/deposits ratio of 131% at end-Q112. CPB's larger than domestic peers' exposure to Greek risks and increasing loan quality concerns in Cyprus are likely to result in asset quality deterioration. The bank's impaired loan ratio worsened to 16% at end-Q112 from 13.9% at end-2011. The ratings actions are as follows: CPB Long-term IDR: unaffected at 'BB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'cc' from 'f' Support Rating: unaffected at '3'; Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'BB' Senior notes: unaffected at 'BB' For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)