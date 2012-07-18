(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 18 - Fitch Ratings has placed SNS REAAL's Long- and
Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The agency has also placed SNS Bank's Viability Rating (VR) of
'bbb-' on RWN and affirmed its Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on SNS
Bank's Long-term IDRs is Stable. A list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
SNS REAAL announced on 13 July that it is considering various capital
strengthening options which Fitch understands include the possible sale of part
or all of the insurance business. Fitch placed SNS REAAL's insurance operations
on RWE (see 'Fitch places SNS Insurance Activities on Rating Watch Evolving',
dated 16 July 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com) as a result of the
announcement.
The RWN on SNS REAAL's ratings reflects Fitch's view that if all or the majority
of the group's insurance operations are sold, potential future support from the
authorities in case of need would likely be provided to SNS Bank directly rather
than through the holding company. The disposal of insurance entities could
therefore reduce the probability of state support currently factored into SNS
REAAL's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor, which could lead to them
being downgraded.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once it obtains further clarity on the
likelihood that part or all of the insurance assets will be sold. Fitch notes
that the final decision on the various options may take more than six months,
the usual time horizon for a Rating Watch. The agency understands that the
divestment is one of the various capital strengthening possibilities that the
group is exploring to generate enough capital to repay state support (EUR850m at
end-2011 including the 50% repayment premium) by end-2013, as committed to the
European Commission (EC). While Fitch understands that this may generate
additional capital for the bank, it considers the scenario is unlikely in the
short term.
Fitch believes the possibility of a partial or full divestment of the insurance
operations could increase constraints on the bank's financial flexibility. These
are further impacted by the protracted difficult economic conditions and further
strains in property markets in the Netherlands and the rest of the eurozone. The
cumulative potential negative impact of these factors on the bank's earnings,
asset quality and ultimately capital is viewed to have increased and the bank's
capital position remains under pressure.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on the bank's VR after obtaining further
information on the bank's performance, including an analysis of first-half
results, scheduled for 16 August 2012. If the risk profile of the property
finance book has increased, or the bank's capital position or leverage have
deteriorated or its franchise weakened, SNS Bank's VR is likely to be downgraded
to below investment grade.
Conversely, SNS Bank's VR is likely to be removed from RWN and affirmed if the
bank demonstrates continued deleveraging reducing its risk profile, improved
capitalisation and rebalanced funding mix. At this point, Fitch will also take a
decision on the potential impact of a possible sale of the insurance operations
on the bank.
SNS Bank's Support Rating and SRF continue to reflect the high probability of
support from the Dutch state being made available if required. SNS Bank's
Long-term IDR is at its SRF, which means it is sensitive to any weakening of the
Dutch state's ability or willingness to provide support.
The Hybrid Tier 1 securities are notched off SNS Bank's VR in line with Fitch's
rating criteria for such securities. As such, their ratings are sensitive to any
changes in the banks' VRs and the RWN placed on their rating reflects the RWN
placed on SNS Bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
SNS REAAL:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F2'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: '2' ; placed on RWN
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB+' ; placed on RWN
SNS Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; placed on RWN
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Market linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)'
Hybrid Tier 1 securities: 'B+'; placed on RWN
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'
