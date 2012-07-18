(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 18 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded AMANAT Insurance (Kazakhstan)'s
(AMANAT) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'B' from 'B-' and National
IFS rating to 'BB(kaz)' from 'B+(kaz)' . The Outlooks are Stable.
The rating upgrade reflects the removal of regulatory risk associated with
statutory capital requirements in 2011, adequate, albeit volatile, risk-adjusted
capitalisation and signs of improvement in underwriting performance in 5M12.
Offsetting rating factors include the fact that AMANAT continues to face
operational challenges due to the forced restructuring that commenced in 2009
following a change in ownership. Fitch however takes comfort from recent
stability in the composition of the management board.
The agency views negatively AMANAT's private ownership as the dividend
withdrawal in Q212 raises some concerns over the company's capital management
policy.
The investment portfolio of AMANAT is of weak credit quality, with substantial
holdings of sub-investment-grade debt, a common feature for the insurance market
in Kazakhstan. The level of diversification is also low with a significant
proportion of assets being concentrated in Kazakh banking groups. However, the
liquidity profile of these investments is satisfactory.
Fitch's calculated risk-adjusted capital adequacy indicates that AMANAT was well
capitalised both at end-2011 and end-5M12. However, the agency notes that
capitalisation was volatile in the course of 2011 and that additional capital
injections may be necessary to support the growing business.
Fitch also notes the relative improvement in the combined ratio, which, as
assessed by Fitch, stood at 104.3% at end-5M12 versus 113.7% in 2011. This
decrease has been driven by an improved loss ratio, which more than offset the
deterioration in the expense ratio. This improvement could indicate that the
adverse experience in 2011 was one-off in nature, although Fitch believes that
additional evidence is needed before a definitive conclusion can be reached in
this respect.
The ratings could be upgraded if the new management team proves its credibility
and effectively enhances AMANAT's franchise through profitable growth.
Conversely, failure to enhance AMANAT's operating profile would be viewed
negatively.
A deterioration of AMANAT's solvency margin to a level below 100%, in the
absence of financial support from the shareholder as well as a material decrease
in the credit quality of AMANAT's investments could also result in a downgrade.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)