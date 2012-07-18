(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oman-based Bank Sohar's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has simultaneously downgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb+'. A full list of ratings is below. Bank Sohar's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's expectations of a high probability of support from the Omani government, given the state's large direct and indirect stake in the bank (42% via various entities at end-2011) and the bank's systemic importance (fifth-largest by assets). Fitch also recognises the strong track record of support for the Omani banking system from the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) which is a capable and conservative regulator. The IDRs and Support Ratings remain sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of the Omani government to provide extraordinary support to the bank if needed The VR has been downgraded primarily due to the continuing decline in Bank Sohar's Fitch core capital ratio (end-March 2012: 9.4%) to a level no longer consistent with a 'bb+' level. Fitch considers the bank's core capital ratio as low in the context of high borrower concentrations in its loan book, continuing rapid asset growth and low internal capital generation. Fitch also views negatively the still high concentration risks in deposits, potentially making its currently adequate liquidity position vulnerable to large swings in customer deposits. However, the agency takes some comfort from the fact that several of the bank's large depositors are from government-related entities, which tend to be sticky. More positively, Bank Sohar's earnings and profitability are strengthening in line with its widening franchise and market share and these trends are likely to continue. Fitch also recognises the bank's success in growing its deposit base in the past few quarters, particularly in low cost and stable retail deposits, which has in turn improved its funding profile. Fitch believes the bank's VR remains sensitive to further pressure on its core capital ratio if current rates of growth persist. In the agency's view, the bank has limited scope to reverse this trend due to its current expansion strategy and the bank, like all other banks in Oman is booking corporate business on the back of the government's spending. The bank plans to raise OMR10m through a rights issue in Q412 specifically for the launch of its new Islamic window, which although positive, has a limited and potentially temporary benefit on its core capital ratios as Fitch believes the bank is expected to grow this business rapidly. The VR could benefit from consistently stronger core capital ratios and a permanent reduction in risk concentrations. Regulatory capital ratios remain above CBO requirements. Fitch notes that absolute NPLs are rising, mainly in retail banking, reflecting past rapid loan growth. Although Bank Sohar's NPL ratio (end-March 2012: 1.5%) is the lowest in Oman due to its recent book, Fitch expects asset quality to remain pressured as the book seasons. The bank is also sensitive to high concentration risks in its loan book, with some of the recent rise in NPLs attributed to several large bad loans. Reserve coverage continues to be high and provides a good buffer for potential further asset quality deterioration. Headquartered in Muscat, Bank Sohar is a retail and corporate bank licensed by the Central Bank of Oman. Listed on the Muscat Securities Market, its largest single shareholder is the Royal Court Affairs with 14.2%. Including this, the total Omani government shareholding (direct and indirect) is around 46%. Domestically, Bank Sohar competes in almost all products and segments with other major banks. After reaching a critical size and becoming profitable for the first time in 2009, the bank intends to expand in remittances, bancassurance and investment banking to further diversify its business. The bank will also launch Islamic banking in 2012 similar to other Omani banks, for which it will raise OMR10m through a rights issue in Q412. The rating actions are as follows: Bank Sohar Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)