July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Township of Lyndhurst, NJ
unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds at 'A':
--$2.2 million series 2001 GO water utility bonds;
--$3.2 million series 2001 GO General Improvement Bonds.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Negative.
SECURITY:
Full faith and credit unlimited tax GO pledge.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
PROPERTY TAX SETTLEMENT: The Rating Outlook revision to Positive from Negative
reflects the recent settlement between the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission
(NJMC) and Lyndhurst regarding unpaid property taxes coupled with improving
financial performance and reserve levels. The settlement provides the township
with a $5 million payment plus annual payment-in-lieu-of-tax (PILOT) payments of
$175,000 on an accumulated $7.1 million receivable.
STABILIZING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The settlement improves the township's
overall liquidity position eliminating the need for future short-term borrowing.
Additionally, implemented budgetary actions including staff and departmental
cost reductions should enable the township to further strengthen its financial
reserves. Reserves were reduced due to multi-year operational deficits driven by
revenue shortfalls and expenditure pressures. Implemented budgetary actions
increased current fund balance from zero on Dec. 31, 2009 to an estimated $1.5
million or 4.6% at Dec. 31, 2011. Current fund balance is expected to close
CY2012 at around $2 million or 6%.
SIZABLE TAX BASE: A township-wide property revaluation was completed in 2012 and
together with the NJMC settlement is expected to stem further assessed value
(AV) declines. The township's predominately residential tax base remains sizable
at over $3.1 billion in 2011 with future development potential proximate to New
York City, NY.
MODERATE DEBT: Township debt levels remain moderate with amortization expected
to remain average as approximately $40 million outstanding bond anticipation
notes (BANs) are refinanced into GO bonds.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
STRONGER FINANCIAL RESERVES: Continued positive budgetary performance resulting
in further strengthening of financial reserve levels could lead to a rating
upgrade.
CREDIT PROFILE:
STABLE ECONOMY: The Township of Lyndhurst, NJ, located eight miles west of New
York City, encompasses 4.7 square miles in southern Bergen County and includes
part of the NJMC. Tax base growth has slowed over the past three years with
declines driven by the NJMC property valuation decline and some
commercial/residential declines but remains sizable at $3.2 billion in 2011.
Population remains stable at 20,554 in 2010 with significant commercial and
industrial properties complementing the largely (60%) residential tax base.
Commercial and industrial occupancy rates within the township remain high.
A large commercial/residential development project led by Encap Golf Holdings
LLC missed various deadlines, filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and has subsequently
been taken over by the NJMC. With NJMC as the township's leading taxpayer
(3.7%), lost property tax revenues of more than $5 million through fiscal 2010
had a significant impact on financial performance over the past three years.
Management negotiated with the Meadowlands Commission and the state on the
unpaid property taxes and reached a settlement in 2012. The settlement included
an upfront payment of $5 million and on-going PILOTs which are needed to help
restore the township's reserve levels. Additionally, management implemented
budgetary actions to restore fiscal balance and strengthen reserves. County
unemployment rates are consistently below state and national levels at 7.9% in
May 2012 with above-average wealth indicators.
IMPROVING FINANCIAL RESERVES: Budgetary pressures and unpaid property taxes have
eroded the township's financial reserves significantly. Over the last two years,
the township reduced its unreserved current fund balance to zero at Dec. 31,
2010 from $3.8 million or 12.5% of expenditures at June 30, 2008. Implemented
budgetary actions have slowly begun to restore financial reserves. Operating
surpluses of $930,000 in 2010 and $885,000 (cash-basis) in 2011 were projected
to increase current fund balance to $1.5 million or 4.6% of budget at Dec. 31,
2011.
Operational balance continues to be challenged by the declines in property tax
and state aid revenues coupled with increased pension costs. These challenges
persist despite management's efforts to increase various tax and fee revenues,
reduce staff through attrition, and implement other costs saving measures.
Property taxes are the leading current fund revenue at 77% and subject to annual
increase caps. Public safety and public works were 33% of expenditures in fiscal
2011.
While the NJMC settlement was sought, the township issued and repaid $6.4
million in tax anticipation notes (TANs) during fiscal 2011 - the amount of
unpaid NJMC related property tax revenues. The settlement will improve the
township's liquidity position and eliminate the need for future TAN borrowing.
In addition, implemented budgetary actions are expected to strengthen the
township's reserves over the next few years. Current fund balance is projected
to end CY2012 at $2 million or 6% of budget.
MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt levels remain moderate at a somewhat high
$3,103 per capita but a low 2.0% of market value. Current debt amortization is
rapid with 89% retired in 10 years. As $40 million of bond anticipation notes
are refunded into bonds, debt amortization is expected to slow somewhat but
still remain fairly rapid.
Additional capital needs are limited. However, annual carrying costs for debt
and pensions are moderate to high at 18% of current fund expenditures. The
township participates in several state-administered pension plans. For the
fiscal year ended June 30, 2009, the township pension contribution percentage
decreased to 50% from 80%-100%, totalling $765,000 or 2% of current fund
expenditures as allowed under state statute. Costs for fiscal years 2010 and
2011 were significantly higher at $2.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively,
and back to 100% of required contributions.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)