July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Township of Lyndhurst, NJ unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds at 'A': --$2.2 million series 2001 GO water utility bonds; --$3.2 million series 2001 GO General Improvement Bonds. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Negative. SECURITY: Full faith and credit unlimited tax GO pledge. KEY RATING DRIVERS: PROPERTY TAX SETTLEMENT: The Rating Outlook revision to Positive from Negative reflects the recent settlement between the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission (NJMC) and Lyndhurst regarding unpaid property taxes coupled with improving financial performance and reserve levels. The settlement provides the township with a $5 million payment plus annual payment-in-lieu-of-tax (PILOT) payments of $175,000 on an accumulated $7.1 million receivable. STABILIZING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The settlement improves the township's overall liquidity position eliminating the need for future short-term borrowing. Additionally, implemented budgetary actions including staff and departmental cost reductions should enable the township to further strengthen its financial reserves. Reserves were reduced due to multi-year operational deficits driven by revenue shortfalls and expenditure pressures. Implemented budgetary actions increased current fund balance from zero on Dec. 31, 2009 to an estimated $1.5 million or 4.6% at Dec. 31, 2011. Current fund balance is expected to close CY2012 at around $2 million or 6%. SIZABLE TAX BASE: A township-wide property revaluation was completed in 2012 and together with the NJMC settlement is expected to stem further assessed value (AV) declines. The township's predominately residential tax base remains sizable at over $3.1 billion in 2011 with future development potential proximate to New York City, NY. MODERATE DEBT: Township debt levels remain moderate with amortization expected to remain average as approximately $40 million outstanding bond anticipation notes (BANs) are refinanced into GO bonds. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION STRONGER FINANCIAL RESERVES: Continued positive budgetary performance resulting in further strengthening of financial reserve levels could lead to a rating upgrade. CREDIT PROFILE: STABLE ECONOMY: The Township of Lyndhurst, NJ, located eight miles west of New York City, encompasses 4.7 square miles in southern Bergen County and includes part of the NJMC. Tax base growth has slowed over the past three years with declines driven by the NJMC property valuation decline and some commercial/residential declines but remains sizable at $3.2 billion in 2011. Population remains stable at 20,554 in 2010 with significant commercial and industrial properties complementing the largely (60%) residential tax base. Commercial and industrial occupancy rates within the township remain high. A large commercial/residential development project led by Encap Golf Holdings LLC missed various deadlines, filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and has subsequently been taken over by the NJMC. With NJMC as the township's leading taxpayer (3.7%), lost property tax revenues of more than $5 million through fiscal 2010 had a significant impact on financial performance over the past three years. Management negotiated with the Meadowlands Commission and the state on the unpaid property taxes and reached a settlement in 2012. The settlement included an upfront payment of $5 million and on-going PILOTs which are needed to help restore the township's reserve levels. Additionally, management implemented budgetary actions to restore fiscal balance and strengthen reserves. County unemployment rates are consistently below state and national levels at 7.9% in May 2012 with above-average wealth indicators. IMPROVING FINANCIAL RESERVES: Budgetary pressures and unpaid property taxes have eroded the township's financial reserves significantly. Over the last two years, the township reduced its unreserved current fund balance to zero at Dec. 31, 2010 from $3.8 million or 12.5% of expenditures at June 30, 2008. Implemented budgetary actions have slowly begun to restore financial reserves. Operating surpluses of $930,000 in 2010 and $885,000 (cash-basis) in 2011 were projected to increase current fund balance to $1.5 million or 4.6% of budget at Dec. 31, 2011. Operational balance continues to be challenged by the declines in property tax and state aid revenues coupled with increased pension costs. These challenges persist despite management's efforts to increase various tax and fee revenues, reduce staff through attrition, and implement other costs saving measures. Property taxes are the leading current fund revenue at 77% and subject to annual increase caps. Public safety and public works were 33% of expenditures in fiscal 2011. While the NJMC settlement was sought, the township issued and repaid $6.4 million in tax anticipation notes (TANs) during fiscal 2011 - the amount of unpaid NJMC related property tax revenues. The settlement will improve the township's liquidity position and eliminate the need for future TAN borrowing. In addition, implemented budgetary actions are expected to strengthen the township's reserves over the next few years. Current fund balance is projected to end CY2012 at $2 million or 6% of budget. MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt levels remain moderate at a somewhat high $3,103 per capita but a low 2.0% of market value. Current debt amortization is rapid with 89% retired in 10 years. As $40 million of bond anticipation notes are refunded into bonds, debt amortization is expected to slow somewhat but still remain fairly rapid. Additional capital needs are limited. However, annual carrying costs for debt and pensions are moderate to high at 18% of current fund expenditures. The township participates in several state-administered pension plans. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2009, the township pension contribution percentage decreased to 50% from 80%-100%, totalling $765,000 or 2% of current fund expenditures as allowed under state statute. Costs for fiscal years 2010 and 2011 were significantly higher at $2.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively, and back to 100% of required contributions. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)