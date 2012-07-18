(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca Nazionale del Lavoro's (BNL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+', and Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. BNL's IDRs are based on support from its parent, the French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP; 'A+'/Stable). BNL remains core to BNPP's strategy, and Fitch continues to believe that there is an extremely high probability that BNPP would provide support to BNL if needed. However, Fitch believes that BNPP's propensity and ability to support BNL is also linked to the sovereign and associated banking sector risks in Italy, not all of which are within BNPP's power to neutralise. To reflect this possibility, Fitch has downgraded BNL's Long-term IDR to 'A', one notch above Italy's sovereign rating ('A-'/Negative) because the agency expects that over the medium term the ongoing eurozone crisis has increased the probability that in an extreme situation, BNPP might effectively be prevented from supporting BNL. BNL's 'F1' Short-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that support from BNPP in the form of short-term liquidity is extremely probable. The IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to changes in BNPP's ratings and to changes in the strategic importance of BNL for BNPP. Fitch expects that BNL's Long-term IDR will remain at most one notch above the sovereign rating. BNL's IDRs are therefore also sensitive to changes in Italy's sovereign rating, which is reflected by the Negative Outlook on BNL's Long-term IDR that mirrors the Outlook on Italy. The downgrade of BNL's VR reflects BNL's deteriorating asset quality and tight capitalisation. Fitch believes that the deteriorating operating environment will put pressure on BNL's performance, which however should remain adequate. The bank generated improving operating profit in 2011, which has been underpinned by a wide net interest margin, improved efficiency thanks to staff reduction programs implemented in previous years, and increasing revenue from commissions. Loan impairment charges are likely to remain high given the weak outlook for the domestic economy. Asset quality has deteriorated and gross impaired loans were equal to 10.7% of gross loans at end-2011. However, BNL's asset quality benefits from the relatively high coverage ratio of impaired loans, which stood at 61.7% at end-2011 and compares well with domestic and international peers. The VR is underpinned by BNL's access to liquidity from BNPP. BNL's VR would come under pressure from a further material deterioration in asset quality, a decrease in capital ratios, and worsening performance, which could be triggered by a worse-than-expected deterioration of the domestic economy. An upgrade of the VR would become a possibility if the bank improved its capitalisation and asset quality materially. BNL: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior Debt, including EMTN programme: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)