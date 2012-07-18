US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on strong jobs data; banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
July 18 Moody's assigns a Baa2 (hyb) rating to Stanley Black & Decker's proposed junior subordinated note offering (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
* Compnay will move its Michigan Microsoft Technology Center (MTC) to downtown Detroit in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Macquarie, First State seen as interested-sources (Adds details on OLT, interested parties)