July 18 SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) July 18, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'CCC' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to Broomfield, Colo.-based Level 3 Communications, Inc.'s (Level 3) $300 million senior notes due 2019. The '6' recovery rating on these unsecured notes reflects our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. The notes will be sold under Rule 144A with registration rights, with proceeds for general corporate purposes which may include debt refinancing. Other ratings on Level 3 and subsidiaries, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating and the positive outlook, are not affected by the new notes. Level 3 is facilities-based, global integrated provider of a range of communications services including voice, data, and broadband on its extensive long-haul and metropolitan fiber networks. The company's October 2011 $3 billion acquisition of Global Crossing Ltd. expanded its footprint, especially in Latin America. The positive outlook cites the potential for a one-notch upgrade if Level 3 demonstrates that it is successfully integrating Global Crossing and, further, is on track to realize at least the bulk of what the company projects to ultimately be $300 million in annual operating synergies. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Level 3, published March 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S.Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 10, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 12, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Level 3 Communications Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- New Ratings Level 3 Communications Inc. Senior Unsecured $300 mil nts due 2019 CCC Recovery Rating 6