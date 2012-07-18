(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded MDM Bank's (MDM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The downgrade reflects the on-going asset quality problems due to poor recovery management and as a result a massive increase in reserving in 2011, weakened capitalisation and profitability, and continued franchise erosion. The planned capital support from the main shareholder and implementation of a revised strategy by the new senior management team could help to stabilise the bank's asset quality metrics and solvency. However, given the weakened franchise and the pressure this places on performance, risks remain on the downside, as reflected by the Negative Outlook. Corporate loans have continued to cause problems with the non-performing loans (NPL) origination ratio standing at 3.6% in 2011 after 3.2% in 2010, and the end-2011 corporate NPL-to-gross loans ratio being a high 15.8%. In addition, about 10% of corporate loans were restructured, and Fitch has further concerns over sizable volume of corporate loans issued in 2011, which soon required relatively high provisioning. The agency considers these to be impaired. MDM's holding of foreclosed assets is significant relative to equity and may also be subject to impairment, in Fitch view. Reported retail loan metrics have shown signs of recovery, with respective NPLs reducing to 10.3% of the portfolio from 18.2% in 2011, although considering the above mentioned corporate loan disbursements, there is some uncertainty as to the drivers of this trend. As an important mitigating factor, MDM still has a significant capital buffer - Fitch estimates the bank could increase reserves to 26% of gross loans (from 15% at end-2011) before the Basel I ratio would have fallen to 10% - although regulatory capitalisation is under some pressure due to reserve accounting differences. To strengthen solvency, MDM plans to sell a significant share of impaired loans (at net value) and foreclosed property to a fund with an effect of receiving a capital support from the shareholder correlated with the amount of expected losses on the transferred assets. If the deal goes through and the size of support remains as disclosed to Fitch, then the agency believes that the capital relief provided, combined with the existing capital buffer and modest pre-impairment profit should be sufficient relative to the size of the asset quality problems already identified, even applying a considerable degree of stress to currently performing exposures. However, given the bank's poor track record of asset quality performance and working out of problem assets, and uncertainty as to the future strategy implementation, the risk of further problems in the future cannot be excluded. In addition, given the high share of non-earning assets, MDM's profitability is susceptive to increases in funding costs, making recapitalisation through pre-impairment profit less certain. Fitch estimates that should deposit rates increase by 100bp without an adequate increase in lending rates or business volumes would make the bank break-even on a pre-impairment basis. The loans/deposits ratio has improved to 116% at end-2011 from 144% at end-2009. However, liquidity is viewed as currently only adequate in view of some refinancing risk relating mainly to interbank deposits. MDM's loan book is long-term and therefore the bank relies on the liquidity buffer as a main instrument of liquidity management. This was about RUB43bn at end-H112 (a significant contraction since the beginning of the year), and roughly equal to the amount of bond and interbank liabilities maturing within one year. The ratings could be downgraded further if the asset sale does not go ahead or fails to provide significant capital relief to the bank, liquidity tightens significantly as a result of funding outflows, or if further franchise erosion and increases in funding costs put more pressure on performance. Improvements in the bank's solvency, asset quality, and stabilisation of performance and franchise could result in the Outlook being revised back to Stable. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Negative Outlooks Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: downgraded to t 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'; Negative Outlook Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' Senior unsecured debt (national scale): downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)