Overview
-- We downgraded Brazilian electricity distributor Centrais Eletricas do
Para to 'D' from 'CCC+' following its judicial reorganization filing.
-- In our view, this event increases the refinancing risk of other Rede
Energia group's subsidiaries, Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses and Companhia
de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins.
-- We lowered the ratings on these two companies to 'CCC' from 'B-' and
placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A. (Celpa) to 'D' from 'CCC+'.
At the same time, we lowered our ratings on Companhia de Energia Eletrica do
Estado do Tocantins (CELTINS) and Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A.
(CEMAT) to 'CCC' from 'B-', and placed them on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rationale
The 'D' rating on Celpa reflects its judicial reorganization filing on Feb.
28, 2012. Although the filing does not include other rated subsidiaries of the
Rede Energia group, we lowered the ratings on CEMAT and CELTINS to reflect the
even more limited financial flexibility that these companies will have.
Celpa has struggled to improve its business risk profile, which we see as
"vulnerable" (as our criteria define it) in the past few years, reflecting
operating challenges stemming from the characteristics of its concession area
and poor asset performance. It's the most inefficient electricity distributor
in the country, with energy losses of 30%, poor service quality indicators,
and frequently not in compliance with the regulator's standards. Celpa's
"highly leveraged" financial profile and "weak" liquidity were the main
drivers for our previous 'CCC+' rating. A consecutive breach of financial
covenants that required constant waiver negotiations exacerbated its
refinancing risks.
Although Celpa's filing should not affect CEMAT's and CELTINS' concessions, it
should put further pressure to roll over their existing debt. CEMAT has been a
dividend contributor to Rede group and, in our view, will face not only a
greater challenge to roll over outstanding credit lines, but also pressure to
upstream cash to the holding company.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve our CreditWatch listing on CEMAT and CELTINS during the
next 90 days, after performing a comprehensive analysis of the impact of
Celpa's judicial reorganization filing on these Rede subsidiaries. We could
lower the ratings further if we don't see concrete signs that both CEMAT and
CELTINS continue to access some sort of funding.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CCC+/Stable/--
Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A.
Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Watch Neg/-- B-/Stable/--
