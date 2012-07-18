(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of musical instruments
and accessories Fender Musical Instruments Corp. has commenced its
initial public offering.
-- The company will use a substantial portion of net proceeds from the
offering to repay a portion of the term loan due 2014.
-- We are placing all ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating,
on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rating Action
On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all ratings on
Fender Musical Instruments Corp., including the 'B' corporate credit rating,
on CreditWatch with positive implications, meaning we could either raise or
affirm the ratings upon completion of our review. About $260 million of
reported total debt was outstanding at March 31, 2012.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that Fender has commenced
its initial public offering (IPO). We believe the company will use a
substantial portion of net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of
the term loan due 2014, which will likely result in improved credit measures.
Currently we assess Fender's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and
its business risk profile as "weak". We believe the expected improvement in
credit metrics following the expected term loan reduction could result in
improved credit metrics that are within ranges for an "aggressive" financial
risk descriptor, which includes total adjusted leverage of between 4x to 5x,
and funds from operations (FFO) to debt between 12% to 20%.
Key credit factors in our assessment of Fender's business risk profile include
its narrow business focus, customer concentration, the discretionary nature of
its products, and the highly competitive musical instruments industry in which
it operates.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing upon completion of the IPO when more
information regarding the final amount of debt reduction becomes available.
Our review will include an assessment of Fender's capital structure, financial
policy, and recent and expected operating performance.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
Fender Musical Instruments Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/--
Senior secured B/Watch Pos B
Recovery rating 3 3
