July 18 - Bank of America's (BAC) capital position experienced some
improvement in 2Q'12, according to Fitch Ratings. However, BAC's reported
operating performance for the quarter remains significantly below the average of
the top U.S. Banks that have reported to date.
BAC reported stated 2Q'12 net income of $2.5 billion, up from $653m in 1Q'12.
However, pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch decreased to $2.8
billion from $3.0 billion in 1Q'12. Operating profitability as measured by
return on assets (ROA) was 0.5% in 2Q'12, unchanged from 0.5% in 1Q'12. These
calculated figures exclude DVA adjustments and various other gains/charges.
While overall earnings performance remains challenging, Fitch does acknowledge
that BAC has taken significant steps during the last quarter, as well as prior
ones, to strengthen its capital position. BAC's Tier 1 common capital increased
by $2.5 billion from the prior quarter, and a substantial $19.4 billion from the
year ago quarter to a $134.1 billion as of June 30, 2012.
At the same time the company has also successfully worked to optimize its level
of risk-weighted assets, which declined $27.4 billion during the quarter, and by
nearly $200 billion from the year-ago quarter to $1,193.4 billion as of June 30,
2012.
Given these efforts, BAC's Tier 1 common ratio increased to 11.24% as of 2Q'12,
up from 10.78% at 1Q'12, and 8.23% at 2Q11. Fitch views the improvement in the
company's capital ratios favorably. Additionally, BAC also discloses that as of
June 30, 2012, its Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III proposals, not including
the U.S. NPR, would be approximately 8.10%, which is also better than Fitch's
expectations.
BAC's liquidity position continues to improve, as during 2Q'12 BAC reduced
long-term debt by an impressive $53 billion, while still maintaining total
global excess liquidity of $387 billion, $111 billion of which is held at the
parent company.
While BAC's total loan portfolio continues to shrink, which has in part driven
the improvement in risk-weighted assets noted above, the company has recently
had some commercial loan growth. In 2Q'12, BAC had a $5.9 billion increase in
commercial and industrial loans from its Global Markets business, with a lesser
contribution from its middle market lending activities.
This modest growth should help buffer Fitch's expected decline in both the loan
portfolio and in the company's net interest yield which was 2.21% at 2Q'12, down
from 2.51% at 1Q'12. Fitch notes that this yield is lower than some of BAC's
peers.
On balance, BAC's level of non-performing assets continues to improve, but the
company remains plagued by representation and warranty exposure on legacy assets
sold to the GSE's, third parties, and those wrapped by monoline insurers. In
2Q'12, BAC had an increase in outstanding claims of $6.6 billion primarily
related to GSE's and third party, or private label, portfolios. This increase
was large relative to Fitch's expectations.
In Fitch's view, BAC may have to increase its representation and warranty
provision for these increased claims at some point in the next few quarters. Any
additional provisioning will continue to weigh on BAC's future earnings, and
therefore potentially delay an eventual return to more peer-like levels of
profitability over the near to intermediate term. However, Fitch has stressed
potential losses for private label securities and GSE rep and warranty claims
well beyond our base case and still believe this issue is ultimately manageable.
BAC also recently announced a representation and warranty settlement with
Syncora for $375 million. This agreement should reduce claims by monoline
insurers by approximately $625 million and will be affected in the company's
3Q'12 earnings. Fitch notes that this will also help to mitigate the increase in
representation and warranty claims noted above.
