July 18 - Fitch Ratings upgrades the following ratings on Aurora, Colorado (the city): --Approximately $461 million first-lien water revenues bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA'. In addition, Fitch upgrades the following ratings on Colorado Water Resources & Power Development Authority bonds for which Aurora is the obligor: --Approximately $97.7 million series 2005D bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a first lien on the net income of the water system (the system), including connection fees. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE: The upgrade reflects a demonstrated trend of solid financial performance, characterized by strong debt service coverage of over 2.0 times (x) over the past several fiscal years. Liquidity is very robust at over three and a half years of cash on hand. Liquidity is expected to decline as the city plans to finance 100% of the capital improvement plan (CIP) with cash, but levels are expected to remain healthy. HIGH DEBT BUT RAMPING DOWN: While the system is highly leveraged, the city is actively prepaying debt and with no additional borrowings planned in the near to medium term, debt levels should decline. Debt per capita levels are almost five times higher than the 'AA' rating category level, while debt as a percent of plant assets is more moderate at 43%. RATE FLEXIBILITY: Combined water and sewer rates register at 1.8% of median household income (MHI), just below Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of MHI. After several years of higher rate increases were implemented to fund capital investments, the city now projects small increases, 2% or less on the combined utility bill, over the next several years. STRONG FINANCIAL, RESOURCE PLANNING: Management has demonstrated extensive financial, capital, and water resource planning. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE For 2011, audited annual debt service (ADS) coverage was 2.6x on senior bonds and 2.4x on all debt. Connection fees comprised a sizeable portion of pledged sources in the past making up 50% of operating revenues, but fell to just 13% of revenues in 2011. Even without these one-time revenues senior ADS has remained over 2.0x since 2008. The system also has accumulated over $150 million in unrestricted cash and investments, equal to over 1,200 days of operations. The five year system CIP totals over $278 million with 50% of CIP projects dedicated to system improvements and 50% development related. This is a 21% reduction from the 2010-2014 CIP and the continuation of a four year trend of declining capital improvement costs. With progression of the CIP through 2016 and the system actively prepaying debt, senior lien ADS coverage is projected to improve to over 3.0x in 2016. Annual margins are anticipated to remain healthy despite cash balances being used to support all CIP activities. NEW REVENUES EXPECTED TO FURTHER BOLSTER FINANCIAL PROFILE Aurora has formed a partnership with Denver Water (rated 'AAA', Stable Outlook by Fitch) which will utilize the additional yield from the Prairie Water Project (PWP) to provide water to 11 communities in the south Denver metro area. The full amount of water to be provided by the system is still under negotiation, but initial estimates are that 10,000 acre feet of water would be provided to participants. The city also anticipates additional revenues in connection with a contract to sell effluent to a private company. City financial forecasts conservatively do not include these new revenue items. ADVANCED RESOURCE PLANNING Recognizing the need to drought-harden the system and provide for ongoing growth, the city began developing PWP as part of its CIP in 2007. The project was recently completed and will enhance firm-yield supplies by 20%. Moreover, with future expansion of PWP and other water initiatives identified in the city's long range capital program, the city will ensure adequate supplies through at least 2045. ELEVATED BUT DECLINING DEBT BURDEN Fitch acknowledges the importance of PWP and the city's long-term water development programs as well as the foresight of the city to procure such supplies. Nevertheless, Fitch notes that a key long-term credit concern is the systems high debt ratios; debt levels on a per capita basis are over 5x those of other similarly rated credits. The slow amortization rate of system debt, which is just over 52% in 20 years, is another concern. Within the last three years the city has made strides in reducing its debt burden by utilizing excess cash reserves to steadily prepay debt. Debt ratios should lower over the long term as the city actively prepays debt and the CIP ramps down. COMBINED USER RATES REMAIN AFFORDABLE Water charges are relatively high both on an affordability basis and relative to other regional providers. However, this is somewhat mitigated by the low cost of wastewater treatment which brings combined utility costs just below Fitch's affordability range. Furthermore, the city was able to save over $100 million on the PWP due to a favorable bidding environment. The city was also able to defer some capital projects due to slowed growth. Given the savings on PWP and the city's deferral of growth-related capital projects, management is looking to forego raising rates in fiscal 2011-2013 and increase rates by a very modest 1.5% from 2014-2016. It is expected that over the next several years other Colorado utilities, and western utility credits in general, will be faced with large CIPs for source water development. As a result, over the medium term, Aurora utility charges may become more in line with or even slightly below other providers. The city is located adjacent to and directly east of Denver, and with a population in excess of 320,000, the city is the third largest in the state. Water supply is derived largely from renewable mountain snowmelt, which annually recharges city reservoirs. Beginning in 2003, drought conditions reduced reservoirs to less than 30% of capacity, which led to implementation of restrictive measures. However, due to precipitation over the last few years reservoir levels have now fully recovered. Area unemployment is somewhat elevated, with city rates as of April 2012 at 8.6%, above county (7.7%), state (8%) and national (7.7%) averages. The city maintains core military/aerospace and retail economic elements but is also transforming into a major medical/bioscience center as redevelopment continues at Fitzsimons, a prior air force base. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)