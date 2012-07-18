(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and a Commercial Paper Rating of 'F2' to Northeast Utilities' (NU) new $1.15 billion Commercial Paper Program. Fitch's existing Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Northeast Utilities' is 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Key Rating Drivers: --Low-risk business profile with virtually all cash flows derived from regulated transmission and electric and gas distribution; --Diversity of cash flows with six regulated utility subsidiaries in three state jurisdictions; --Relatively low parent level debt; --Sizeable consolidated capital investment plan focused primarily on transmission; --Ability to manage costs throughout respective distribution rate freeze periods effective in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and achieving expected cost synergies post-merger; --Uncertain ultimate cost recovery from Tropical Storm Irene and the October 2011 snowstorm. Rating Rationale: The rating reflects the greater financial flexibility and improved capability of NU, post-merger with NSTAR, to fund the substantial capital investment, particularly for electric transmission projects, planned over the next three years. Fitch expects management to effectively utilize synergies achieved through the merger, as well as effective cost management over the respective distribution rate freeze periods to stabilize credit metrics. Fitch forecasts key performance metrics of EBITDA-to-interest and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt above 5.0x and 17.0%, respectively through 2014. For more information, please see Fitch's RAC 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on Northeast Utilities & NSTAR Merger' dated April 10, 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. Credit Facility Update: NU's consolidated liquidity position is sufficient relative to funding needs, and includes $1.9 billion in consolidated borrowing capacity. The company is currently replacing a combined $1.15 billion in borrowing capacity with a new $1.15 billion five-year bank credit facility at NU, which will expire in July 2017. The balance of consolidated borrowing capacity includes a $450 million bank credit facility at NSTAR Electric (IDR 'A', Stable Outlook), which is currently being re-financed for a five-year tenor to expire in 2017; and a $300 million five-year bank credit facility at Connecticut Light & Power Co. (IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook), which will expire in March 2017. When the new $1.15 billion NU bank credit facility closes, the company will terminate the $500 million NU bank credit facility (expires September 2013); the $400 million joint operating company bank credit facility (expires September 2013); and the $175 million NSTAR LLC (IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook) bank credit facility (expires December 2012). The $75 million NSTAR Gas (IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook) bank credit facility expired June 2012. The new $1.15 billion NU bank credit facility will back-up a new $1.15 billion commercial paper program. What Could Trigger a Positive Rating Action --No upgrade potential at this time - Utility distribution rate-freeze periods in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and uncertainty related to ultimate storm cost recovery limit positive rating action at this time. What Could Trigger a Negative Rating Action --An inability to achieve cost synergy targets, together with potential for higher costs throughout distribution rate-freeze periods could pressure financial metrics to levels below Fitch guidelines for the current rating category, such as normalized EBITDA-to-interest at or below 4.5x. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)