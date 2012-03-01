(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 1 - Despite the political costs, a more profound review of the actuarial deficits and sustainability of the proprietary pension systems of Brazilian subnationals is necessary, according to a Fitch Ratings report. However, Fitch notes that the legislation on the complementary pension system (Funpresp) of future federal employees is a positive step. Additionally, Fitch expects that with the passing of the legislation after two votes in both houses of congress, states and municipalities, which have not yet broadly implemented a reform of its public pension system, will now be able to mirror the federal pension plan, at significantly lower political cost. In the latter decades, several rule changes were introduced to improve the coverage of the Brazilian Subnationals pension fund systems. Fitch Ratings highlights the regulation of the RPPS regime (Regime Proprio da Previdencia Social) in 1998, which currently covers the public servants from 26 states, the federal district and over 30% of the totality of 5,563 municipalities. By law, Brazilian states and municipalities are obliged to cover for financial and actuarial deficits of their proprietary pension system. Fitch also observes that the consolidated pension-related expenditures of states have doubled in the last five years corresponding to more than a third of total expenditures and of total revenues combined. Thus, some subnationals are relying on the depletion of liquid assets of their RPPS to avoid approaching the personal spending limits imposed by the Fiscal Responsibility Law, exempting them from the negative consequences to their current and future budgetary planning. These conclusions and other aspects are treated in the full special report 'The Pension System in Brazil: Challenges to Subnationals' available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Pension System in Brazil: Challenges to Subnationals here (New York Ratings Team)