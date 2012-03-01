(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' ratings assigned to the following auction-rate preferred shares (ARPS) issued by LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE: TLI), a closed-end fund sub-advised by Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC: --$35,000,000 of ARPS consisting of Series A and B, each with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the fund. The 'AAA' ratings are based on sufficient asset coverage relative to Fitch's criteria provided to the ARPS by the fund's underlying portfolios of assets, the structural protections afforded by mandatory cure and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines, the legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations and the capabilities of Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC as investment manager. Fitch's ratings assigned to the ARPS speak only to timely repayment of interest and principal in accordance with the governing documents and not to potential liquidity in the secondary market. LEVERAGE As of Jan. 31, 2012, TLI had assets of approximately $204 million, current liabilities of 10 million and leverage of $65.5 million, or 34% of net assets. Leverage consisted of $30.5 million drawn on the bank credit facility and $35 million in issued ARPS. ASSET COVERAGE As of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria, were in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage amount deemed consistent with an 'AAA' rating. The fund's governing documents require that asset coverage for the ARPS, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch OC tests, be maintained in excess of 100%. As such, should the asset coverage decline below 100%, the governing documents require the funds to alter the composition of their portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors, or to reduce leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance within a 58 business day period. Additionally, as of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratio for total leverage, as calculated in accordance with its interpretation of the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in excess of 200%, which is a minimum asset coverage tests required by the fund's governing documents. As of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratio for the outstanding bank credit facility, as calculated in accordance with its interpretation of the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in excess of 300%, which is also a minimum asset coverage test required by the fund's governing documents. FUND PROFILES As of Jan. 31, 2012, the portfolio consisted mainly of first lien leveraged loans (that are not covenant light) and high-yield corporate bonds (both secured and unsecured). The fund was highly diversified by industry and issuer and therefore no additional overconcentration discount factor was applied in calculating the Fitch OC Tests. The fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. THE ADVISOR Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC, through the Citi Capital Advisors (CCA) business unit of Citigroup, Inc., acts as sub-advisor of the Fund, performing all investment management functions. CCA is an $18.8 billion global alternative asset management platform that offers a broad range of innovative investment strategies. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC acts as the advisor to the fund, performing all legal, operational, compliance and distribution functions. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. RATING SENSITIVITY The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC, and Legg Mason Inc. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage' (Dec. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock here 2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage here (New York Ratings Team)