July 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' expected rating to Corporacion Azucarera Del Peru S.A.'s (Coazucar) proposed US$300 million, senior unsecured notes due 2022. Proceeds from the debt issuance will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. Fitch has also assigned the following ratings: --Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect Coazucar's: --Strong business position as the largest sugar producer in Peru; its low cost structure and high operating margins stemming from its operation's proximity to the sugar cane fields; low dependence on third party cane producers; and some of the world's highest sugar cane yields per hectare as a result of its favorable geographic location that allows for a continued growing period. --Adequate liquidity, improved capital structure and moderate leverage ratio pro forma the bond issuance with adjusted Debt to EBITDA of 2.3x, which is below the company's long-term target of 2.5x. The company should be able to further reduce its leverage through growing profitability, while nominal debt will remain largely unchanged for the next three years, reflecting low debt maturities and negative FCF generation as a result of elevated expansion capex. The ratings also incorporate: --Coazucar's product concentration in sugar, which currently accounts for 90% of the company's revenue; --The volatility of earnings typical for a commodity based business; exposure to currency exchange fluctuations and the event risk associated with the natural phenomenon El Nino; --Coazucar's acquisitive nature, mitigated by its successful track record of integrating and improving past acquisitions. As acquisition opportunities diminish, the company will seek growth through green field investments, such as the Olmos Project that would allow the company to increase its owned lands and sugar cane production capacity by +17% in a bid to capture the market share in Peru that is currently serviced by imports. Nonetheless, acquisitions remain an integral part of Coazucar's strategy. Rating Triggers: A positive rating action could be triggered by a significant and sustained leverage decrease to about 1x in mid cycle. A negative rating action could occur if the positive operational results Fitch expects fail to materialize and/or if leverage increased and remained at more than 3.5x on a consistent basis as a result of a large debt-financed acquisition or asset purchase or as a result of operational deterioration. Strong Business Position: Coazucar is the largest sugar producer in Peru with 46% market share in the country. It has high operating margins (EBITDA Mgn of 43% in 2011 pro forma the acquisitions in Ecuador and Argentina - operations with lower margins) and a low-cost structure that benefit from its operations' proximity to the sugar cane fields and a degree of atomization of the sugar cane harvest (55%). The sugar producers in Peru benefit from continued sugarcane production due to its geographical location near the equatorial line that results in one of the highest yields per hectare worldwide. While the sunshine and temperature are consistently beneficial to sugar cane production, the sugar cane yields vary depending on water availability. In the case of Coazucar's main operational companies Casa Grande and Cartavio, water comes from the nearby Chicama river during the first part of the year and from water wells and reservoirs in the latter. The ratings consider Coazucar's investments in water sources that allow it to somewhat mitigate its reliance on natural water conditions and improve production performance. In addition, Coazucar's recent acquisitions of sugar mills in Ecuador (30% of the local market) and Argentina diversify its production base and expand its sugar offering with organic sugar from Argentina that represents between 60 and 90% of this division sales (90% as of June 2012) and is exported to the EU, USA, Canada and the asian market with premium prices. Leverage and Capital structure: Pro/forma the transaction, Coazucar's leverage will stand at 2.1x. The company should be able to quickly reduce leverage to its current pro forma level of 1.3x through improving operational performance. Coazucar's total adjusted debt will amount to S$1.4 bn ($528 million) as of March 31, 2012 and pro forma the transaction, while short-term debt will be only S$107 million ($40 million), 8% of total debt. The preponderance of the debt will reside at the holding company level. Pro forma the transaction, the notes will represent about 60% of Coazucar's debt and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured level by Coazucar's main operating subsidiaries with the exception of Casa Grande which guarantee will be up to $150 million. Fitch notes that this structure allows for a debt increase at the Casa Grande level that if utilized completely would result in structurally subordinating the notes behind a significant amount of debt without violating the notes most restrictive financial covenants. However, Fitch believes that the current debt structure will remain largely unchanged and has assigned its ratings based on that. Liquidity and FCF generation: Coazucar's liquidity will be adequate. It will rely primarily on cash on hand of USD 249 million pro forma the transaction at the end of the first quarter of 2012. Of those, $177 million are committed to CapEx. The remaining $72 million will cover short-term maturities of $40 million about 1.8x. FCF will be negative for the next three years due to the large Capex. Coazucar is planning to invest $300 million in the greenfield project Olmos. A letter of credit for $70 million has already been issued for the land acquisition and the payment will be covered with proceeds from the notes. Additional $400 million will be invested in maintenance, machinery purchases, irrigation systems and water sources development. Fitch notes positively that the maintenance Capex is a relatively small portion of the overall projected CapEx which allows the company a certain degree of flexibility. Coazucar has been FCF positive in the past several years (with the exception of 2010) and have gone through a consistent deleveraging process. Product Concentration and Earnings Volatility: The ratings incorporate risks associated with product concentration in Sugar which represents 90% of Coazucar's pro forma revenue for 2011. The remaining 10% are split between production of alcohol, and molasses and energy cogeneration. Fitch notes that the company has the capacity to increase alcohol production above its current levels but has chosen to concentrate on sugar production instead, taking advantage of the strong sugar prices in the international markets and Peru in the past couple of years. By nature, the sugar industry is volatile and exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices. Coazucar's profit margins are affected by factors beyond the company's control: domestic and international supply and demand imbalances resulting from weather conditions, global economic growth, changes in consumption habits, and government-imposed trade restrictions. Since sugar prices in Peru generally track the international price that is dollar denominated, and Coazucars operating expenses are almost entirely in Soles the company is exposed to currency risk. Sugar producers in Peru are also exposed to the effects of the natural phenomenon El Nino, which on average occurs every 10 years and floods severely both sugar fields and transportation infrastructure, and typically results in lower crop and higher sugar prices in Peru at least in the short term. Substitution with imported sugar is m