July 19 - The commercial aerospace and defense sectors continue to face much different prospects, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in an article titled "Defense Budget Uncertainty Is Increasing, But Commercial Aerospace Is Still Going Strong," published on RatingsDirect. Demand for new aircraft continues to propel the commercial aerospace sector. The introduction of new, more-fuel-efficient models has prompted large orders from several major airlines. Still, manufacturers must navigate through headwinds of uneven global economic growth, high fuel prices, and possible reduced availability of aircraft financing. The defense sector, on the other hand, will likely face greater turbulence amid weaker demand. Standard & Poor's expects the U.S. defense budget to be flat or decline in the next several years because of efforts to reduce the huge U.S. federal budget deficit, the wind-down of operations in Afghanistan, and proposed changes to U.S. military strategy. Austerity measures will similarly cut into European defense budgets. "Despite these issues, we continue to expect the credit quality of most commercial aerospace and defense issuers to remain stable this year," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris DeNicolo. Revenues and earnings at most aircraft manufacturers and suppliers will likely increase this year, and we could raise ratings or revise the outlooks on some of the companies to positive in the next year. However, companies' need to increase investments to raise production rates could limit the improvement in credit quality. Meanwhile, larger defense contractors' diverse programs and solid cash flow should help cushion the impact of federal spending cuts. Small defense contractors are less diversified and more at risk of outlook changes or downgrades if budget cuts reduce or eliminate one or more of their major programs. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)