BRIEF-Transdigm announces proposed private offering of $300 mln of additional senior subordinated notes due 2025
* Transdigm Group announces proposed private offering of $300 million of additional senior subordinated notes due 2025
March 1 The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $13.11 billion to $2.652 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, February 29, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds decreased by $4.57 billion, taxable non-government funds decreased by $6.53 billion, and tax-exempt funds decreased by $2.01 billion.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $2.72 billion to $920.11 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $1.58 billion to $192.39 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $750 million to $533.47 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $390 million to $194.25 billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $10.38 billion to $1.732 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $2.99 billion to $710.03 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $5.77 billion to $928.52 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.62 billion to $93.65 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are available on the ICI website."
NOTE:
ICI's Web site is www.ici.org (Reporting By Emily Stephenson)
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Devastated by the collapse of its iconic wine industry over a century ago, France may have inadvertently discovered the ideal way for central banks to aid an economy in crisis - open up the purse strings.
Feb 24 Bermuda-based private investment firm Saïd Holdings Ltd said it appointed two senior advisers to boost its expertise in real estate and direct equity investments.