(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank PLC's (CB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. CB's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by an extremely high expectation that it will be supported by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; 'AA-'/Stable), if needed. CB's Long-term IDR is two notches lower than NAB's. Although Fitch does not consider CB to be a strategically important subsidiary of NAB, it is 100% owned by NAB (which sets management principles and policies). A default of CB would represent a high reputational risk for NAB and NAB has a strong track record of providing capital and funding to CB, as necessary. CB is currently being restructured and a sizeable portfolio of impaired loans will be transferred to NAB. Fitch estimates that CB will represent 8%-9% of NAB's consolidated assets post-restructure. Fitch views positively NAB's revised strategy to focus on retail and SME lending and believes it will improve CB's risk profile. Fitch also thinks that there is some potential upside to CB's VR following the completion of the transfer of CB's GBP6bn underperforming commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio to NAB in late 2012. Reliance on NAB for funding should reduce following the CRE portfolio transfer since the proceeds will be used to repay some intragroup funding. The bank's overall impaired loans ratio (end-H112: 2.7%) is expected to improve significantly following the CRE portfolio transfer. CB posted a GBP260m operating loss in H112 following a spike in impairment charges driven by a significant deterioration in its CRE portfolio. A further GBP120m non-operating Payment Protection Insurance provisions were offset by a GBP130m one-off pension reform benefit. Asset quality in CB's mortgage book remains solid and the non-property corporate lending book is well diversified by sector and name but performance remains vulnerable to the weak UK economic environment. CB's current funding and capital position is satisfactory. Liquidity is solid with significant liquid assets relative to its capital market funding. CB's IDRs are likely to move in line with NAB's. While NAB does not plan to sell CB, if a sale or further scaling back of operations were announced at some point, CB's IDRs could be downgraded, although any downside risk would be limited to the level of CB's VR. CB's VR is sensitive to the completion of the CRE portfolio transfer, which could potentially result in an upgrade. The VR may not be upgraded or could be downgraded if there was a significant deterioration in asset quality in CB's remaining lending, particularly to SMEs, or if there was a substantial weakening of performance as a result of the restructuring, which is not Fitch's current expectation. The rating actions are as follows: Clydesdale Bank PLC Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)