March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on U.S. midstream energy partnership Inergy L.P. (BB-/Stable/--) and U.S. natural gas distribution company WGL Holdings Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1) are not affected by their plan to jointly market and develop with affiliates of UGI Corp. (not rated) Commonwealth Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline. The pipeline project will cost about $1 billion and we expect it to be funded equally among the sponsors, which should minimize capital markets and liquidity risk in our opinion. In addition we expect affiliates of UGI and WGL to be anchor shippers on the pipeline, which will provide some cash flow visibility. A key credit consideration is the ability of Inergy's midstream subsidiary, Inergy Midstream L.P., to complete construction on-time and on-budget to avoid pressure on Inergy L.P.'s consolidated credit profile. The pipeline, which has an expected in-service date of 2015, will connect Inergy Midstream's MARC I pipeline in Lycoming County, Pa., through UGI's utility service areas in central and eastern Pennsylvania to WGL's gas distribution system near Rockville, Md. (New York Ratings Team)