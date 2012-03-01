(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected the issuer names on $125 million 1.27% bonds due Jan. 18, 2017, and $1 billion 0.6% bonds due March 6, 2014, issued by Farm Credit System Banks and Fannie Mae , respectively. The bonds are rated 'AA+', and the outlook is negative. We had incorrectly attributed these two issues to the Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB). The error was the result of the receipt of erroneous information about the obligor from the underwriter. RATINGS LIST Ratings Corrected Farm Credit System Banks $125 mil. 1.27% bonds due 2017 AA+/Negative Fannie Mae $1 bil. 0.6% bonds due 2014 AA+/Negative Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)