BRIEF-Citigroup CEO Corbat's 2016 annual compensation was $15.5 mln, down 6 pct from 2015
* Committee determined that Corbat's annual compensation for 2016 is $15.5 million
July 19 Moody's rates FLY Leasing Ltd senior secured term loan B1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Committee determined that Corbat's annual compensation for 2016 is $15.5 million
* Exelixis announces phase 1 trial results for cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab with or without ipilimumab in refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other genitourinary tumors
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.