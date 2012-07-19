(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Second-quarter 2012 (2Q'12) operating profitability for Morgan Stanley reflected difficult market conditions following a buoyant 1Q'12. Morgan Stanley continues to manage liquidity and funding conservatively and posted further growth in capital measures. The latest results will have no rating implications, according the Fitch Ratings. When market conditions become challenging, Morgan Stanley's current concentration in the institutional securities segment results in higher revenue sensitivity when compared with more diversified U.S. banks. Consequently, Morgan Stanley's consolidated revenues (excluding DVA) fell by 26% on a linked quarter basis and also 26% year-over-year. The linked quarter decline was moderately less than Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley's closest peer. Revenue weakness was driven by reductions in fixed income and equities trading revenues as fixed income and equity markets were pressured and customer activities decreased considerably. Commodity-related revenues also declined from a strong level in 1Q'12. A positive trend was total investment banking revenue which increased 4% on a linked quarter basis, although down year-over-year (similar to major peers). Encouragingly, Morgan Stanley recorded continued margin expansion in its global wealth management (GWM) segment. If Morgan Stanley achieves its margin expansion goals and attains full ownership of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney joint venture, a more balanced revenue and earnings mix will likely emerge over time. Please see Fitch Wire's 'Morgan Stanley's Move to Improve Earnings Stability' dated 22 June 2012. Pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch decreased to $0.6 billion in 2Q'12 from $2.2 billion 1Q'12. Operating profitability, as measured by the pre-tax operating return on assets (ROA), was 0.3%. This performance was below the average of the top six U.S. banks. These figures exclude DVA adjustments and various other one-time gains/charges. Morgan Stanley and other major U.S. banks will continue to seek operational efficiencies particularly in their capital market-related businesses, given market and economic uncertainties combined with new regulations including the pending Volcker Rule and Basel III among others. Morgan Stanley continues to manage liquidity conservatively and remains focused on building capital, particularly in view of pending Basel III requirements for U.S. banks. Morgan Stanley's global liquidity reserve stood at $173 billion (23% of total assets) at quarter end, in line with 1Q'12 and year-end 2011 levels. Reliance on short-term unsecured funding is minimal and Morgan Stanley has greatly increased the weighted average maturity (WAM) of its secured funding (at end 1Q'12 the WAM was over 120 days). The Tier I common ratio (under Basel I) improved further to 13.5% compared with 12.7% at year-end 2011. This ratio continues to compare favorably to the average of the large U.S. trading/diversified banks. Under Basel III, Morgan Stanley's Tier I common ratio is estimated by management to be just under 8.5% on a fully implemented basis, moderately above the average estimate of major U.S. competitors. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (New York Ratings Team)