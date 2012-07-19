(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Essential Power LLC has ownership in 1,721 megawatts of nominal power generation capacity. The project is refinancing debt raised initially in 2008-2009 when Essential Power was known as North American Energy Alliance, consisting of an outstanding $310 million first-lien facility and $205 million in second-lien securities, with a $565 million senior secured first-lien term loan facility.

-- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB' rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Essential Power's $565 million senior secured term loan and $100 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit and letter of credit facility.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the company's relatively stable revenue streams will allow for deleveraging over the loan tenor, to about $200 per kilowatt by the time hedges expire in 2016. Rating Action On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'BB' rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Essential Power LLC's (Essential) $565 million senior secured term loan and $100 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit and letter of credit facility. The preliminary '2' recovery rating indicates substantial recovery (70% to 90%) of principal in a default scenario. Ratings are preliminary pending final structure and documents review. The outlook is stable. Rationale Essential (and Holdco Essential Power Holdings LLC) is a ring-fenced, special-purpose entity that owns 1,721 megawatts (MW) of nominal generation capacity spread between gas-fired, fossil-fuel, and hydro assets in the Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM) Interconnect and the Independent System Operator-New England (ISO-NE) regions. The project is 100% owned by Australian pension fund manager Industry Funds Management. Essential is refinancing debt raised initially in 2008-2009 when the company was known as North American Energy Alliance, consisting of a $310 million first lien facility and $205 million in second lien securities. The project will also have a $100 million senor secured revolver. The term loan matures in 2019 and the revolver in 2017. Essential will repay the term loan through a 100% cash flow sweep. Lakewood and Newington, the two combined cycle facilities, are subject to purchase power agreements (PPA) and hedge agreements. Lakewood has a PPA through 2014 for 215 MW of capacity. Newington has an energy conversion agreement (ECA) though mid 2014. Both counterparties are creditworthy entities, and do not influence Essential's ratings, in our opinion. When the ECA expires, Newington will be subject to heat rate call options with through August 2016. The two larger peaking plants, Ocean Peaking Power and Rock Springs, are subject to heat rate call options through 2015 each for 100 MW of capacity. Essential's facilities also earn merchant revenue and capacity in the PJM and ISO-NE markets. Our 'BB' preliminary ratings reflect cash flow generation from mostly natural gas-fired assets and some hydro and kerosene-fired assets. Some revenues receive support from the PPA, heat rate call options, and capacity revenues earned in the PJM and in the ISO- NE capacity markets, which we view as having higher quality of cash flow than merchant revenues. We also view leverage at closing of $328 per kilowatt (kW) as modest and commensurate with other 'BB' rated peers. Detracting from credit is asset concentration. Newington contributes 37% of gross margin through the life of the term loan. Similarly, the top two contributors account for 56%, which is relatively high compared with similarly rated peers. In addition, weaker operating performance that expected at Lakewood, the other significant contributor, could potentially trap cash at the asset because of project-level debt. However, we expect Lakewood's debt to be paid off by 2013. Bolstering credit is the fact that the company generates stable free cash flow in the early years that is 100% swept for the benefit of lenders under the project structure. We estimated that the company will generate 85% of gross margins from capacity revenues, the PPA and hedges through 2015, which ensures a good base of revenue certainty in the near term. We base the rating on the project's diverse portfolio of assets across two markets, as well as initial leverage that compares favorably with other 'BB' rated assets. To assess the variable revenue streams we make a number of assumptions that we then sensitize. Key assumptions for our base case projections include Henry Hub natural gas prices of $2 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50 thereafter. For capacity payments, we assumed $136.50 per MW-day in the PJM -EMAAC region for the 2016/2017 deliver year and beyond and floor prices for the ISO-NE through the term loan maturity. A key ratings consideration is that the company is able to reduce leverage to about $200 per kW by the time of hedge expiry in 2016 and to $153 per kW by the end of 2018, about half a year before the term loan matures. Debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) exhibit some strength, with a minimum of 1.44x in 2016 and an average of 2.26x though the life of the loan. We also ran a number of sensitivity cases. Three key sensitivities included:

-- 10% higher-than-expected fixed and variable O&M costs;

-- 10% higher-than-expected non-long-term service agreement (LTSA) major maintenance costs; and

-- An availability stress represented by a 10% decline in capacity factors (capacity revenue at the PJM assets would decline if a higher number of forced outages occurs). Under our sensitivity case, the DSCRs varied but were generally no lower than 1.21x, and refinance risk no higher than $179 per kW. To summarize, the 'BB' ratings reflect the following risks:

-- Lack of geographical diversity; the portfolio exists is in the northeastern U.S. and is not regionally diversified.

-- Limited asset diversity, with the two largest assets contributing about 56% to gross margins through the term loan maturity.

-- Essential Power is not perfectly hedged under the heat rate call options at Ocean Peaking Power and Newington, and gas is not perfectly hedged under the option at Newington, which exposes the project to some basis risk.

-- Exposure to merchant power markets.

-- Cash flows are sensitive to fluctuations in the capacity markets of PJM and ISO-NE.

-- Cash flows from the Lakewood facility are distributed to Essential Power only after servicing project-level debt; distribution tests may result in trapped cash if the facility performs poorly.

-- 185 MW of the portfolio consist of either peaking facilities with high heat rates (12,000 to 13,000 million Btu per MW) or old hydro generation that could lose significant value in the coming decades. The following strengths adequately offset those risks at the given rating level:

-- 85% of forecasted gross margins through 2015 consist of more stable sources of revenue such as capacity payments, hedge revenue, and PPA revenue.

-- Lenders benefit from a 100% cash flow sweep, although there is some leakage for tax distributions.

-- There is transparent capacity pricing through early 2016 in PJM and ISO-NE for eligible assets.

-- There is no project-level debt at any of the projects except Lakewood, which has a modest $11.4 million (pro rata) that will be paid down by 2013;

-- Under our base case, merchant gross margins account for 12% of total gross margins through 2015, showing how the portfolio depends less on its merchant assets in the near term.

-- There is restriction on asset sale